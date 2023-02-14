Robots playing disc golf may sound slightly far-fetched but for the 22 VEX Robotics teams that packed Columbus High School's gym on Feb. 11, it's as real as it gets.

The robotics team's story begins a little over a decade ago, when Pre-engineering, Electronics, Mechatronics and Robotics Instructor Adam Whitmore had some students approach him about robotics in the classroom.

"I went out and researched it and we got in," Whitmore said. "They talked me into buying a kit and we did some SkillsUSA stuff, started competing, did some intramural competitions, some VEX educational robotics (EDR) and now we're in the open (championship)."

Around that time, Kim Liebig, careers outreach specialist for Nebraska Public Power District, got involved as well. NPPD, she said, encourages high school students' involvement in these activities because Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs translate well to careers later on.

"We're just trying to help encourage kids going into STEM areas because these are our future workforce, they're going to help us down the road," Liebig said. "There's the engineering part, we have a lot of engineers, the technology area, there's a lot of communication."

Feb. 11's competition in particular featured 22 robots from area schools, in the Create Program's open tournament at Columbus High School. Pre-engineering, Robotics, Solidworks and Computer Aid Drafting Instructor Joe Krysl said that, while anyone can put their name in the hat for nationals in Council Bluffs, Iowa, this regional level will dictate who gets seeded higher at that level.

"There is a ranking system. They go by points and wins in their area, the more competitions you win the more points you rack up. Anybody can go but it's nice to be ranked at a higher level when you go," Krysl said.

Points are accumulated by doing a series of "skills" challenges and later picking alliances for a more intense version of the competition. In the past, the challenges involved stacking and moving cubes, but this year, they shifted gears to rubber foam discs, which can be stacked, pushed or thrown. Four robots are in the arena at a time competing for the discs.

"There’s five things they can do for skills, they can push high stacks into the goal, they can shoot into one of the baskets for five points, they can park on a disk with one wheel or they can try to high-stack more discs than is already stacked or push as many discs into the goal as they possibly can," Krysl said.

Krysl, who is also a football, basketball and track coach, admitted the programming side is not his forte, but the building and engineering side is right up his alley, especially being the drafting instructor.

"I enjoy the technical side of these things, especially the electronics and building process it takes to put them together," Krysl said. "An old football coach can turn into a tech nerd."

The construction of the robots, Liebig said, is one of her favorite parts of the program, because beyond size limitations, the students are allowed to use most any materials they want or need in the construction of their machines.

"It's amazing to see the kids doing what they do. They take this robot that’s in pieces, they're all different looking," Liebig said. "In the open robot program they can use whatever parts they want to build this robot, they can 3-D print their own parts, they can use wood, weld parts together, a lot of different things they can do to get to the final robot."

Whitmore said his favorite part of the program relates more to the students themselves than the robots, because he gets to see them learn and grown in the program and understand the parts of the process in the five years students are able to participate.

"I do like to see the growth of the students because our team is kind of unique. We run 7-12 grades so it's nice to see students who are seventh grade make it to twelfth grade year and see how they're going that way. Honestly it's something new all the time, so it's not just the same thing over and over again," Whitmore said.

Whitmore, a board member of the Association of Careers in Technical Educators of Nebraska said that events like this are good for helping students choose a career down the road. With the event taking place in February, Careers in Technical Education (CTE) month, timing could not be better for them to discuss future job paths as engineers, technicians and the like.

"This is kind of the DNA of all our modern technology, this runs all the cars, stoplights, machinery that grows food, processing plants, manufacturing plants, the airline industry, it's here," Whitmore said.