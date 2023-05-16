The Columbus Rod Run show will be back in action next weekend for the 49th year.

Held by the Midwest Street Rod Association - East Central Chapter, the tradition involves a two-day event always held on Memorial Day weekend.

The show kicks off on Friday, May 26, with a special party for those who registered early at the River’s Edge Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 265 33rd Ave. in Columbus. Registration will be held from 6-9 p.m.

“People that are pre-registered and then are registering that night, we have a party, we feed them,” said Doug Adamy, president of the association’s East Central chapter.

There will also be raffles and, hopefully, door prizes, he added.

On Saturday, May 27, the car show will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Pawnee Park in Columbus. A registration period will be held from 9 a.m. to noon that same day.

There is a $25 registration fee. Adamy said all vehicles are welcome.

Similar to previous years, there will be trophies awarded at the show.

Last year’s event had been a success.

“We had 225-plus cars,” Adamy said. “Last year, we had great weather and a good turnout.”

Adamy said he is hoping for another 200 entries this year, but that will depend on the weather.

“We’ve had great (weather) the last four years. We haven't had much rain but 25, 30 plus years ago, that's all it did on this weekend; it rained on Memorial (Day) weekend,” he said.

However, Adamy added, the Columbus Rod Run will carry on, rain or shine.

The event has long been the recipient of funding from the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), according to Katy McNeil, who is still working as the CVB director until her replacement is found.

The rod run received $750 from the CVB, McNeil said, and the visitors bureau assists in the promotion of the event. Additionally, the CVB provides welcome bags for the exhibitors while the street rod association gives little dash trophies that have the CVB logo.

“The funds are to help advertising and print flyers, and to invite people from a bigger radius to our community,” McNeil said.

“It's the longest-running car show in the state of Nebraska, so that's super cool. It's always a great event. It brings in a lot of visitors, and it's an event for the entire family.”

Adamy said the majority of the show’s attendees come from within a 100-mile radius, though some people will travel quite the distance.

“We've got people coming from Kansas, Iowa, a couple of surrounding states. People come a little bit farther, we've got a lot from Lincoln and Omaha,” Adamy said.

“We’ve got one registered car from Oregon, he's going to drive a ‘55 Chevy.”

Adamy added he encourages people to come out as the Columbus Rod Run is the chance to celebrate the start of the car show season.

“We’re kind of the first one,” he said. “After Memorial weekend, they just start hitting hard. It’d be a good way to kick off the outdoor car show season.”

The rod run is also beneficial to the Columbus community, he said.

“It helps local businesses by bringing the show in,” Adamy said. “We fill up rooms at the Ramada and I know other hotels get a little (business). There are people shopping, people go out to eat.”