'Roll with the punches': TopStitch perseveres through trying times

Despite a tough year due to the floods in 2019 and a pandemic, TopStitch Upholstery is thriving in its first year in a new location, owners Matt and Heather Giffrow said.

TopStitch Upholstery does auto detailing and auto upholstery. The business is housed in the old Mead Lumber building, 1158 26th Ave. in Columbus, which the owners refurbished and was previously located south of the Loup River where Island Supply Welding Co. is.

The two are from Sioux City, Iowa, and Omaha, respectively, and have lived in Columbus for three years after living in Omaha. They've been in business for six years.

“We had a really good year,” Matt said. “…You just (have) to stay positive and just kind of roll with the punches. I mean, you’re going to have your days and your hurdles and you just (have) to pull together and get through it.”

Business has been good enough that TopStitch has been able to hire.

“We’ve been fortunate to where we were able to bring on a shop manager,” he added. “(The shop manager) kind of helps with our day to day, keeping things rolling.”