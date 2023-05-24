On May 13, eight Columbus area families (and one in Pennsylvania) received a meaningful gift from Columbus Community Hospital's rehabilitation services and Wiggles and Giggles Occupational Therapy: accessible tricycles.

The tradition started 10 years ago, Physical Therapist Therese Chase said. The hospital's annual Run, Walk and Roll event is an annual race that is accessible to anyone who wants to participate, whether running, walking or rolling the 1-mile or 5K distance. Profits from the race are then put toward a good cause, Chase said.

"The primary proceeds from that went to adaptive trikes within the community for those in need," Chase said. "The ones we provided, I went ahead and measured and looked at their needs, what specializations they required specifically for each individual and went ahead and got those ordered."

For some, Chase noted, the trikes are a necessary device for mobility and being included in family activities. They are fitted and custom-built for the individuals who receive them, children and adults alike, who cannot safely ride regular bicycles.

"These have a wider base of support. They're pretty heavy-duty, heavier units. You can choose different seats, some choose a wider tractor seat, some have a pommel in the middle," Chase said. "We can add lateral support to the trunk in case of core control issues or excess of movement to stabilize there."

Chase said that the team involved in the activity and the race were and are inspired by the story of Team Hoyt. Dick Hoyt, for years, ran, swam and boated races with his son, Rick, who had severe cerebral palsy. Their determination to participate in activities that otherwise would be inaccessible for someone with Rick's condition motivated the team at rehab services.

"Doctors at that point were like 'you might as well give him up' and he did a ton of races with him. That's kind of how this event started, then we thought 'what do we do with the proceeds?' and decided that this would be perfect, to do something more inclusive and active," Chase said.

Doug Janssen, director of rehabilitative services, said he's been lucky enough to see both the race and the fitting event several times and that the fitting event itself is a joy to experience.

"I was very pleased to get to participate this year and actually get to see the smiles on the kids' and families' faces, they were all very appreciative and it was exciting and fun," Janssen said.

Over the years, Janssen said, approximately 70 trikes have been given. The idea, he added, is a good way to make the world and every day activities for some a little more accessible for others.

"I consider it an outreach of our department and our therapists' effort to make an impact on kids and adults in our community, where we can provide something to them that helps them participate like everyone else," Janssen said. "They can be outdoors, doing a healthy having fun and being involved."