Romshek earns DAISY Award

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mary Romshek, RN, BSN, was recently honored with The DAISY Award.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care given by nurses. Columbus Community Hospital is a DAISY Award Partner and it recognizes one of its nurses with this special honor each quarter.

Mary Romshek is in the post-anesthesia care unit and house supervisor in the acute care unit. She was honored with an award presentation earlier this month.

Romshek was nominated by Joanna Jarecke, who chose her based on the care she gave a patient several years ago.

In her nomination letter, Jarecke said she was walking by a wall of photos with a family member of a patient who recognized the photo of Romshek. The family member remembered Romshek providing exceptional care to his father 10 years ago when he was in the ICU.

"I feel Mary is deserving of this award as she is a wonderful, caring nurse. And obviously after 10 years, still made an impact on this family," Jarecke wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0