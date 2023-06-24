Ron Luellen probably feels a few pounds lighter after cutting off 12 inches of his hair for Wigs for Kids earlier this week.

Ron, who lives in Silver Creek with his wife Leah and works in Columbus, had been growing his hair for going on one year and three months.

“I thought to give back, that's why I was going to do the other company but they charge so someone said Wigs for Kids,” Ron said. “I thought, ‘You know what? I'm going to do it for them.’”

Wigs for Kids is a nonprofit organization that helps children suffering from hair loss from medical causes, such as chemotherapy. Although the cost of hair processing, services and hair replacements is pricey, Wigs for Kids does not charge families.

Once starting his goal, Ron quickly realized that having long hair comes with some struggles.

“The worst thing is, I toss and turn a lot at night, when I turned my hair would be stuck underneath me,” he said, adding he had also caught himself holding up his hair while driving and sleeping with a fan on as the hair was making him hot.

The arrival of summer seemed to be the right time to cut off his locks, with temperatures rising, he said.

Ron noted his employer, Gene Steffy Ford, was nice to put up with his long hair. He added his hair got to an awkward stage where he had limited options on how to handle it and it looked ridiculous with a ponytail.

“My boss, he kind of looked at me and goes ‘Yeah, you're never going to get it cut,’” Ron said, laughing. “So they've been putting up with me with my hair.”

Ron added that Leah had been getting tired of finding his hair around their home. Leah said she was looking forward to the haircut, which took place on June 21 at Unique Styles By Karina, 1367 33rd Ave. B in Columbus.

“I wasn't sure at first that he'd be able to do it because I knew it would take a long time,” Leah said. “But I was pretty excited because it was for a good cause.”

Unique Styles Owner Karina Luong started by braiding Ron’s hair into four sections, then cut off his locks before touching up his new hairstyle. Ron was then responsible for mailing the ponytails to the nonprofit.

When asked how he felt after chopping off his hair, Ron noted, “Good, it feels so good.”

Ron said he hopes his donation gives a kid joy. He mentioned one individual he knows who shaved off their eyebrows because their child has an illness that prevents them from growing hair. Ron and Leah also know another individual who donated their hair.

“Someone told me they did this and it was no big deal cutting their hair but when you get that letter from the kid – I guess the kid writes you a letter – that's what made him cry,” Ron said.

More information on Wigs for Kids can be found at wigsforkids.org.