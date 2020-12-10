Rookie Basketball League starting up

What comes to mind when you think of the YMCA? A very prominent thought I have is of sports. Did you know the YMCA invented the games of volleyball and basketball? Millions of boys, girls and adults have played these games and benefitted from them all across the world. Exercise, fun, fellowship and sportsmanship are just a handful of the many positive things gained from playing these sports.

The Columbus Family YMCA is now taking registrations for our Rookie Basketball League. This league is for boys and girls in grades K-4. Rookie Basketball runs five Saturdays from Jan. 9 – Feb. 6. There will be separate divisions for boys and girls and by grade level. Volunteer coaches are needed for each team. It's a great way to spend quality time with your child and impact other youth in our community.

Rookie Basketball is open to both YMCA members and non-members. We have made it even easier for registration. Online registration is now available for BOTH members and non-members. In-person registration is also available when you come to the YMCA for your exercise, come to meet friends or just stop in to register. Rookie Basketball is a great opportunity for families to check out all the YMCA has to offer and sign up for a membership.