Rookie Basketball League starting up

What comes to mind when you think of the YMCA? A very prominent thought I have is of sports. Did you know the YMCA invented the games of volleyball and basketball? Millions of boys, girls and adults have played these games and benefitted from them all across the world. Exercise, fun, fellowship and sportsmanship are just a handful of the many positive things gained from playing these sports.
The Columbus Family YMCA is now taking registrations for our Rookie Basketball League. This league is for boys and girls in grades K-4. Rookie Basketball runs five Saturdays from Jan. 9 – Feb. 6. There will be separate divisions for boys and girls and by grade level. Volunteer coaches are needed for each team. It's a great way to spend quality time with your child and impact other youth in our community.
Rookie Basketball is open to both YMCA members and non-members. We have made it even easier for registration. Online registration is now available for BOTH members and non-members. In-person registration is also available when you come to the YMCA for your exercise, come to meet friends or just stop in to register. Rookie Basketball is a great opportunity for families to check out all the YMCA has to offer and sign up for a membership.
This league will be the debut of our new sports director, Kylee Bean. Kylee comes to us from Arizona with over 25 years of coaching and teaching experience. She has led a multitude of camps, clinics and leagues in a wide range of sports. Kylee will be an awesome addition to our staff family and to our community.
As with all the YMCA is doing to keep everyone safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the same procedures will still be in place for Rookie Basketball. Everyone entering for the league will be health screened and temperature checked. Each player may bring two family members who live in the same house with them to games. We pride ourselves that the YMCA is one of the cleanest and safest facilities in our community. Equipment is cleaned and sanitized twice daily in addition to our regular daily cleaning done by service master.
The Y is always staffed when we are open by caring, connected adults here to serve our members.
Register your child for Rookie Basketball today! Treat yourself as well; sign up for a YMCA membership, the gift that truly does keep on giving.
See you at the YMCA!
Corey Briggs is the CEO of the Columbus Family YMCA.
