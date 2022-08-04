Rotary Club new president, makes donation

On July 12, Jamie Snyder became the new Columbus Noon Rotary Club president, taking over for John Landers.
Columbus Noon Rotary meets every Tuesday at noon in the Hy-Vee upstairs meeting room. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
In recent news, over $15 million was raised globally by Rotarians to benefit Ukraine. In district 5650, which includes Columbus, over $100,000 was raised and sent to Ukraine, primarily to purchase medical supplies. Columbus Noon Rotary contributed more than $1,700 to aid Ukrainians.