Rotary Club to have garage sale

The Rotary Club of Columbus Morning - Nebraska plans to hold a garage sale from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 18 with proceeds going to the local community, said Kim Konz, past president and current executive.

The garage sale will be at Remax, 3809 23rd St. #1 in Columbus, and comes as Rotary has recently applied for four grants within the Columbus community to be done in partnership with local organizations. Konz said this is a good time to give back to the community.

“We are just having a garage sale to raise money so that we can help out some businesses within the Columbus community with projects that they have going on,” Konz said. “I think it’s very important especially now with COVID. It’s a great time to step up and help the community.”

Rotary is a service club. It raises money and then helps out the community with projects that are needed within the community, Konz said. In the past, they have worked with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Youth of Christ, and the City of Columbus Parks Department.

Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said that in the past few years there have been many different ways Rotary has partnered with Habitat.