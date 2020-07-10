Rotary Club to have garage sale

The Rotary Club of Columbus Morning - Nebraska plans to hold a garage sale from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on July 18 with proceeds going to the local community, said Kim Konz, past president and current executive.
The garage sale will be at Remax, 3809 23rd St. #1 in Columbus, and comes as Rotary has recently applied for four grants within the Columbus community to be done in partnership with local organizations. Konz said this is a good time to give back to the community.
“We are just having a garage sale to raise money so that we can help out some businesses within the Columbus community with projects that they have going on,” Konz said. “I think it’s very important especially now with COVID. It’s a great time to step up and help the community.”
Rotary is a service club. It raises money and then helps out the community with projects that are needed within the community, Konz said. In the past, they have worked with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Youth of Christ, and the City of Columbus Parks Department.
Habitat for Humanity of Columbus Executive Director Lori Peters said that in the past few years there have been many different ways Rotary has partnered with Habitat.
“We share common goals, we want the best for Columbus, and we all help serve our community in whatever way we are able. In the past, we have had Rotary build teams for a Habitat house. We have their partnership in our fundraisers,” Peters said. “They provide meals for build days at our Habitat house. And most recently when they did their food drive. I think that was last fall. They also solicited our Club 82 at the same time which is one of our main fundraisers for Habitat."
Peters said this is absolutely a good time to give back to the community.
“With Habitat, we are about $20,000 short that we usually get from our churches and we can’t ask our churches for money, they don’t even have the money to make their own budget, more or less help Habitat,” she said. “We’re all in the same boat. We’re all just trying to get through it.”
Habitat for Humanity really appreciates their support, said Peters, and that support helps get things done.
“I love Rotary. The people who are part of the Rotary are usually the people who are doing a lot of the activities in town,” she said. “They’re very motivated individuals and they work hard to achieve a goal that benefits Columbus.”
At the garage sale, they will probably have a sign asking people to be respectful and stay 6 feet apart, but they haven’t finalized everything. They are not looking for any specific types of donations, just whatever people are willing to donate.
Konz said it’s a great organization and one she has been part of for a while.
“I’ve been in Rotary six years. My husband and myself both started out as members. I think the first year I was president,” Konz said. “It’s just a great organization, a service organization, basically just to help the community with any needs. It’s fun to raise money. It’s fun to get to know the community and the people.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
