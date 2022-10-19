Roy M. Zach: Nebraska Legislature District 22 Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

Answer: I am originally from rural Lindsay/ Genoa. Most of my 45 years were spent on a rural family farm in west-central Platte County.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My parents are the late Erwin and Margaret Zach. I grew up with four brothers and four sisters. Seven of us remain and we all live in Nebraska.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I own the small business "Roy M. Zach -- Trinity Works." My focus is on nature photography and writing.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: This nation is in desperate need of political leaders of virtue, honor and integrity who will abide by the wisdom and advice given to us by God, our Creator. Through individual responsibility, we need to secure our God-given rights and liberties. We need to protect life, the traditional family, and properly fulfill our roles as caretakers of the Earth -- which God directed us to do. God created us; we are accountable to God. I am running for office to stand against government corruption. We need to enforce Constitutional controls upon the federal government; this will require either a "Constitutional Convention" or a "Convention of States." Regardless of how we do this, it must happen. The federal government is out of control; thereby, the states (and the local governments) must be proactive in restraining it via every reasonable and legitimate method.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am a member of the fraternal charitable organization "Knights of Columbus"; I currently serve as District Deputy 20 in the Nebraska Jurisdiction. Organizations I like to financially support include Cross Catholic Outreach, LifeSiteNews, Lepanto Institute, Regina Angelorum Press, and Siena Francis House.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: My qualifications include a broad range of valuable working experiences in the agricultural, manufacturing, and service sectors of Nebraska's economy. I have a bachelor's degree in geography and social sciences (with a minor in earth sciences) from Wayne State College, as well as a master's degree in geography from University of Nebraska Omaha. I have worked with a broad range of colleagues and have acquired useful communication skills.

Q:What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Issue number one is "Election Integrity"; being a candidate for office, I noticed election irregularities taking place in the May 2022 Primary in Platte County. I made this known at both the county and state levels, as well as to the Nebraska Voter Accuracy Project. I recommend that we move to hand-counting of paper ballots at properly sized Election Precincts; the county can then hand-count or electronically scan the ballots to verify the precinct results, and thence the results can be forwarded to the Secretary of State. We also need to require proper state or county voter photo ID before a citizen is allowed to vote.

Issue number two is "Personal Responsibility"; this means that we each need to be personally responsible in our own lives for properly caring for our families, friends and neighbors. Tyrants come to power by breaking apart the "Traditional Family" structure -- which is the foundational unit of a healthy and functioning Republic. I will boldly stand strong against the "one-world government" elites and bureaucrats who promoted "gain-of-function" research that led to COVID-19. I will fight against the "Lockdowns," the mask mandates, forced "vaccinations," "woke" school curriculums, and other insidious agendas of the technocrats and transhumanists.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Platte County does a lot of things well. It is growing in population as many other Nebraska counties are losing population. Thereby, Platte County should consider focusing more on "Strategic Planning" for growth. This may include topics such as voter list updating, near and long-term economic growth, transportation planning, and thoughtful city planning. It is important to keep infrastructure up-to-date and functional.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: I like traveling through lesser-known areas. Nebraska has a lot of scenic beauty to be found on the backroads. Trips to other states are also exciting to me; I like to visit unique natural landscapes.