Runza honors seniors with window display

Staff then went to work contacting the seniors’ parents about creating posters. The majority feature the senior’s faces and the person’s hobbies and activities in school. It took about two weeks to contact the families and have the posters designed.

“The month of May, we’re going to honor the seniors,” Mudloff said, noting that the posters and decorations will remain up for the rest of the month.

As an added touch, fellow Runza co-workers Lena Costello and Keira Feehan spent Thursday morning decorating the windows of the building. Feehan attends Scotus and will be going into her senior year while Costello attends Columbus High and will going into her junior year.

Knowing that Costello and Feehan are artistically-inclined, Glatter asked if they’d be willing to decorate the windows.

“I really like decorating and design and I thought this would be a cool way to get out of the house,” Costello said.

Although the seniors know that posters will be displayed, they will be surprised by the added decorations.

“We felt like Runza as a community, we support everybody,” Glatter said. “We wanted to say, we’re sad for you and we support you.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.