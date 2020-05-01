Runza honors seniors with window display

In honor of the high school seniors who work at Columbus' Runza, the eatery is displaying posters to celebrate their pending graduation.
The seniors who work at the the local Runza are Columbus High's Osmunda Izaguirre, Elizabeth and Jacob Pike and Madison Frickle; Emmitt Brobery, Scotus; Tosha Ortmeier, Lakeview; and Alison Nekl of Shelby-Rising City.
The posters, designed by some of the seniors themselves or crafty family members, are fashioned onto the south windows of the building facing the drive-through.
“Considering we only have our drive-through open, cars are constantly sitting there,” said Lanette Mudloff, a supervisor at the Columbus Runza, 1944 33rd Ave.
Because cars are idling for long periods of time at the business, staff decided to decorate the windows. It started three weeks ago with stuffed animals and then continued with Easter. Then, officials had the idea to recognize the seven high school seniors who work at Runza as they don’t get to participate in a graduation ceremony or other high school traditions like prom. The appearance of COVID-19 has caused area schools to suspend sporting activities and postpone or cancel other spring activities.
“I work with them at night and I can tell they’re a little lost,” said Nicole Glatter, assistant general manager of the restaurant.
Staff then went to work contacting the seniors’ parents about creating posters. The majority feature the senior’s faces and the person’s hobbies and activities in school. It took about two weeks to contact the families and have the posters designed.
“The month of May, we’re going to honor the seniors,” Mudloff said, noting that the posters and decorations will remain up for the rest of the month.
As an added touch, fellow Runza co-workers Lena Costello and Keira Feehan spent Thursday morning decorating the windows of the building. Feehan attends Scotus and will be going into her senior year while Costello attends Columbus High and will going into her junior year.
Knowing that Costello and Feehan are artistically-inclined, Glatter asked if they’d be willing to decorate the windows.
“I really like decorating and design and I thought this would be a cool way to get out of the house,” Costello said.
Although the seniors know that posters will be displayed, they will be surprised by the added decorations.
“We felt like Runza as a community, we support everybody,” Glatter said. “We wanted to say, we’re sad for you and we support you.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
