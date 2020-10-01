Rural Bookmobile supporters sound off

Last week, she made a 125-mile trip around the county to various convenience and grocery stores, restaurants, bars, post offices and private businesses – anywhere, she said, that will let her post an informational flyer.

Platte Center Elementary School teacher Kim Schmidt has been using the Bookmobile as long as it’s been around. She was a student in Monroe when the Bookmobile started in 1967 and she still uses it, along with her 85-year-old mother and her 4-year-old grandson.

Jody Jarecki, fellow Platte Center teacher, has a long history with the Bookmobile, too. Her six children used the service regularly growing up, and her kindergarten students still do. Sometimes, she said, they check out their first book at the Bookmobile.

“If it was canceled many of our students’ parents would not be able to take them to the library or would not take them to the library,” Platte Center teacher JoAnn Cremers said. “Even though they could still go, living in Platte County, they would not get there.”

Stephanie Ligenza currently drives the Bookmobile. Before her, it was Karen Hake. The Bookmobile is a mobile offshoot of the Columbus Public Library that has toured Platte County’s rural schools and towns for more than 50 years.

