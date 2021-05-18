Rural internet survey on tap

To assist with efforts in improving rural broadband in the area, Loup Power District and Cornhusker Public Power District are asking customers to be a part of an internet speed survey.
The Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) and the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) have been partnering on efforts to collect data, which would hopefully assist in receiving future funding for improved broadband connectivity.
NPPD Director of Technology Integration Dave Webb said the idea for the survey started a few years ago when Pat Pope, then-president and CEO of NPPD, assembled a committee aimed to determine what the public power footprint in Nebraska could do to help close the digital divide.
UNK professor Tim Obermier and associate professor Angela Hollman attended some of those meetings, noted Webb.
“They had some great ideas about actually measuring and gathering real data and good data for the rural parts of the state, comparing it to what more metropolitan areas had both in terms of performance – how fast and how good the internet connectivity – also pricing, etc.,” Webb said.
The Rural Measures project was created to measure the actual internet speeds that people in Nebraska receive. The team is comprised of Obermier, Hollman and fellow UNK professor Paul Burger, according to the Rural Measures project's website.
“It was made painfully evident … a little more than a year ago now, when we entered the mode of operation that we did because of the pandemic, that folks in rural areas did not have the internet access that they needed, that could compare to access that folks have in urban areas,” Obermier said.
Educational institutes had to switch to online learning when COVID-19 hit the region in the spring of 2020. Students who lived in rural areas had to drive a number of miles to get access to speedy internet, Obermier said. For example, he added, some had to sit in the parking lot of a place offering WiFi just to complete coursework.
This affected other areas as well, Obermier said, as medical professionals had been utilizing remote health care. The lack of reliable broadband also harms those wanting to use precision agriculture, which involves digital documentation of what’s happening out in fields in real time, he noted.
“Farmers are installing more types of devices that detect the amount of moisture or crops are receiving and report that back. And you know, that factors in the overall decision on how to manage their operation,” Obermier said, adding that type of data and reporting requires high levels of bandwidth.
For this study, a quantitative throughput (QT) unit is mailed to each participant along with a power cord and Ethernet cable, according to the project’s website. The QT unit would then be installed by the survey participant. Testing lasts about one week, and then the device would be returned to the individual’s local public power utility – in this case, either Loup or Cornhusker.
Those who complete the survey and return the QT unit will be entered into a drawing to win a Traeger grill. Loup or Cornhusker customers interested in participating are asked to reach out to their utility provider.
NPPD, Loup, Cornhusker and the South Central Public Power District are all helping with the costs for the project, according to Webb.
“When I say help fund, it's really just covering the UNK costs,” Webb said. “…They've built them already. But you have to deploy them, you have to send them out in the mail, you have to get shipping back and those kinds of things. And that's not something that they have a budget to do.”
Webb stressed that the websites participants visit will not be recorded or monitored.
“We feel like having the real data, having the study, having a real design and cost estimate, all those things … are crucial to having success … (in) seeking some of those funds,” Webb said, noting that funding opportunities are starting to become available following the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When we get those results back, we'll roll that into our effort. They (UNK) will use that data however they are going to with their overall Rural Measures program. And then we will have that data to supplement our effort with the (National Rural Telecommunications Cooperative).”
NPPD has been working with the NRTC as well to help determine the cost of a preliminary design “of a network that could be leveraged to serve both the utility needs and the broadband needs of the area,” he added.
This would assist with showing the benefit of a private-public partnership and sharing funding to help close that digital divide, Webb said.
According to Webb, the broadband survey will take place over the next couple of months.
“At the end of the day, having the real data that spans a week, you can really see what kind of results you're getting (and it) is crucial to helping the folks that are providing funding know where the funding should go to hit the spots that need it the most,” Webb said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.