Rural internet survey on tap

For this study, a quantitative throughput (QT) unit is mailed to each participant along with a power cord and Ethernet cable, according to the project’s website. The QT unit would then be installed by the survey participant. Testing lasts about one week, and then the device would be returned to the individual’s local public power utility – in this case, either Loup or Cornhusker.

Those who complete the survey and return the QT unit will be entered into a drawing to win a Traeger grill. Loup or Cornhusker customers interested in participating are asked to reach out to their utility provider.

NPPD, Loup, Cornhusker and the South Central Public Power District are all helping with the costs for the project, according to Webb.

“When I say help fund, it's really just covering the UNK costs,” Webb said. “…They've built them already. But you have to deploy them, you have to send them out in the mail, you have to get shipping back and those kinds of things. And that's not something that they have a budget to do.”

Webb stressed that the websites participants visit will not be recorded or monitored.