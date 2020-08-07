Rustic opens at new location

New to the boutique is inventory from Itzy Ritzy, a trendy brand of baby items. Brown added that with fall approaching, they will also start selling beanies and jackets.

Owning a boutique hadn’t been in Brown’s plans nor had she envisioned herself as one.

“I’ve worked in retail and customer service but I’ve been doing daycare for 15 years – it never crossed my mind until the day she brought it up. I thought, ‘That’d be fun,’” Brown said, noting that her daughter and son’s boyfriend works part-time at the boutique as well.

Those interested in attending the grand opening will need to reserve a ticket via a link that can be accessed on Rustic Roseanna Boutique’s Facebook page. Though the tickets are free, visitors will need to pick a time slot to avoid a large crowd from forming.

“We’re not going to turn anybody away if they come without a ticket but if we met our capacity inside, they’d just have to wait outside,” she said.

As for down the road, Brown said she hopes to just continue growing.