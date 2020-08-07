Rustic opens at new location

After nearly three years in Columbus and amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, Rustic Roseanna Boutique has experienced a boom in sales and moved to a new location.
Owned by niece and aunt team Nicole Brown and Toni Pelc, Rustic is holding a grand opening Sunday at its new building at 2630 23rd St., which formerly housed Blossoms.
Pelc, a nail and hairstylist, owned a shop at 2778 33rd Ave. when the second hairstylist at the business pursued a different path. A friendly suggestion led to an idea that blossomed into Rustic Roseanna Boutique.
“One of the customers one day said, ‘You guys should consider opening a boutique,’” Brown said. “She said it to Toni and Toni brought it up to me and said we should do that. We started small. It was in September, so we had some T-shirts and some scarves and stuff here and there. Then we just quickly outgrew our space.”
Pelc, a Schuyler native, has been doing nail and hair her entire life.
“I’ve been here in Columbus for 20 years,” Pelc said. “I was working at a couple of places here in town then I found a place of my own. Then we decided to do the boutique. I do the hair and nails.”
The boutique operated inside of Pelc’s beauty salon for three years. The old location was about a sixth of the size of their new space, Brown noted.
“My friends are realtors at Century 21 so when they found out that Blossoms was moving, they called us and that’s how we found out,” Brown said.
The boutique started selling women’s clothes and accessories and has expanded to clothing for infants, children and men, as well as shoes, jewelry, headphones, body wash, lotion, candies and candles.
The coronavirus pandemic ended up being the perfect time for Rustic to move to a larger building.
Renovations began June 1, which included a fresh coat of paint on the walls, redoing the floors and building dressing rooms. They began telling customers they were back open for business around July 15.
“When COVID hit, (Toni) had to close her salon so the boutique closed too. We doubled our sales when we closed because people started buying us from online,” Brown said. “We were able to expand when we opened back up.”
Pelc said she especially enjoys the new location as the hair and nail portion of the Rustic Roseanna Boutique is in the front area next to the windows.
“I love the location, I love being able to see outside – it’s a better view,” Pelc said.
The new building now allows extended hours for the boutique.
“The biggest thing, I think, is before we had limited hours because we were only open when Toni doing hair,” Brown said. “Now we’re open Monday through Saturday; we’re closed Sundays. We still have our website so people can order online and pick it up at the store.”
New to the boutique is inventory from Itzy Ritzy, a trendy brand of baby items. Brown added that with fall approaching, they will also start selling beanies and jackets.
Owning a boutique hadn’t been in Brown’s plans nor had she envisioned herself as one.
“I’ve worked in retail and customer service but I’ve been doing daycare for 15 years – it never crossed my mind until the day she brought it up. I thought, ‘That’d be fun,’” Brown said, noting that her daughter and son’s boyfriend works part-time at the boutique as well.
Those interested in attending the grand opening will need to reserve a ticket via a link that can be accessed on Rustic Roseanna Boutique’s Facebook page. Though the tickets are free, visitors will need to pick a time slot to avoid a large crowd from forming.
“We’re not going to turn anybody away if they come without a ticket but if we met our capacity inside, they’d just have to wait outside,” she said.
As for down the road, Brown said she hopes to just continue growing.
“We want to go the same direction, we just want it to grow and be able to offer things to people that aren’t normally in town,” Brown said. “We didn’t expect it to grow this much, so who knows what the future will hold?”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.