SAILING THROUGH: CHS holds prom in 2021
SAILING THROUGH: CHS holds prom in 2021

CHS Prom 1

With Columbus High School's prom having been canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students prepare to head into CHS' gym for the dance Saturday night.
CHS prom 2

Columbus High School's prom looked different Saturday night at the school post-COVID-19. Scotus Central Catholic had its prom April 10 while Lakeview High School's tradition will be held April 24.
CHS prom 3

After being breathalyzed, Columbus High School prom attendees meet up with friends and pay for their tickets before heading into the school's prom Saturday night.
CHS prom 4

A Columbus High School prom couple poses for the camera at the start of the dance Saturday night at the school. CHS canceled its prom and delayed graduation last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHS prom 5

Teens dance the night away during Columbus High School's prom held Saturday night in the school's gym.

CHS prom 6

Donned with face masks, Columbus High School students chat before heading into the school's gym during Saturday night's prom. CHS' graduation ceremony is tentatively set for May 30. 
CHS prom 7

Despite last year's prom cancellation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, students at Columbus High School's prom Saturday night manage to have a good time.
CHS prom 8

Along with group dancing, some couples spent one-on-one time together during Columbus High School's prom held Saturday night at its gym.
CHS prom 9

Friends "get low" at prom Saturday night in Columbus High School's gym. Scotus Central Catholic held its prom April 10 while Lakeview High School's dance is slated for April 24.
CHS prom 10

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic forced Columbus High School to cancel its prom in 2021, but this year students were able to enjoy the milestone during CHS's prom held Saturday night in the school's gym.
