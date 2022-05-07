 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saints on the Sprint

St. Anthony's Elementary School students take part in a Saints on the Sprint 5K held May 6 around the school. The kids were escorted by members of the Columbus Police Department. There were roughly 110 students participating in the event. The annual activity included lower grade levels this year for the first time. The kids practice twice a week for several weeks leading up to the event.

 Hannah Schrodt

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

