Salon Estilos celebrates 20 years in business

"The vibe's chill, I never feel awkward. It's always fun to come here," Hernandez said. "...You see more styles here than in any other salon, I think."

Hernandez said the positive-and-welcoming atmosphere is what has kept him coming back for the last few years. Now 20-years-old, Hernandez started going to Salon Estilos for his haircuts in high school.

"I always get fresh cuts. I always come out looking clean," Hernandez said. "I look good so I feel good and I end up having a good week and weekend."

Hernandez is from Schuyler, but he said the quality and atmosphere always make the 20-minute drive to Columbus worth it.

"I don't get my hair cut in Schuyler," Hernandez said. "...I'd rather come here."

For Castillo, it was a purposeful decision to bring the Salon Estilos community to downtown Columbus.

"I wanted to give the downtown a little vibe, a little business, bring it more down here," Castillo said. "We have a lot of traffic that comes in here."

These days, Castillo has clients who come from around Norfolk, Omaha, Lincoln and even out of state.

Not just for hair, either. In January, Castillo opened a nail salon in the back of the shop.