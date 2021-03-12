Salon Estilos celebrates 20 years in business

Velinda Castillo has always been passionate about doing hair.
"As I kid I'd be doing wild stuff to my own hair. Like I shaved my side one time when I was in seventh grade. I took a Bic razor and just shaved it. It ended up really cool," Castillo said, grinning.
Castillo owns and runs Salon Estilos, 2423 13th St. in Columbus, and on March 16, she will celebrate the business' 20th anniversary.
But, doing hair professionally wasn't originally part of Castillo's plan — she intended to join the Navy after graduating from high school.
"I chickened out, so I went to hair school," Castillo said.
After earning her license and getting certified at Bahner College of Hairstyling in Fremont, she spent about four years working for a salon in Schuyler.
Castillo said she decided to open her own salon because her clients kept asking her to do it. She was 23 at the time.
"It was very scary," Castillo said.
Castillo said many of her clients followed her to Columbus when she started her own salon at its first location in the spot where Juice Stop is now located.
"I opened March 16, 2001, and I was there for 10 years. And then I moved right next door to Little Caesars for five years," Castillo said.
Then, the salon moved to its current location in downtown Columbus, where it has been for the last five years or so.
Salon Estilos Hairdresser Joseyln Vicente was among the people who followed Castillo when she started her salon.
"I grew up in Schuyler," Vicente said. "...She (Castillo) was my hairdresser growing up."
After going to school at the College of Hair Design in Lincoln in 2012, Vicente moved to Columbus to work at Salon Estilos.
"When I was going to hair school she told me, 'Come back when you're done,'" Vicente said. "...I graduated on a Tuesday and started there that same Thursday that I got my license," Vicente said.
Vicente worked at Salon Estilos for five or six years straight and then took a break to work somewhere else for a few years. She rejoined Salon Estilos in June 2020.
"It just wasn't the same as the Salon Estilos vibe," Vicente said.
Vicente said the positive atmosphere is what makes it such a great place to be.
"Every day is different," Vicente said. "...It's very lively. There's never a dull moment."
Salon Estilos is more than just a business, Vicente said — it's a community. One of Vicente's regulars, Isaac Hernandez, agreed.
"The vibe's chill, I never feel awkward. It's always fun to come here," Hernandez said. "...You see more styles here than in any other salon, I think."
Hernandez said the positive-and-welcoming atmosphere is what has kept him coming back for the last few years. Now 20-years-old, Hernandez started going to Salon Estilos for his haircuts in high school.
"I always get fresh cuts. I always come out looking clean," Hernandez said. "I look good so I feel good and I end up having a good week and weekend."
Hernandez is from Schuyler, but he said the quality and atmosphere always make the 20-minute drive to Columbus worth it.
"I don't get my hair cut in Schuyler," Hernandez said. "...I'd rather come here."
For Castillo, it was a purposeful decision to bring the Salon Estilos community to downtown Columbus.
"I wanted to give the downtown a little vibe, a little business, bring it more down here," Castillo said. "We have a lot of traffic that comes in here."
These days, Castillo has clients who come from around Norfolk, Omaha, Lincoln and even out of state.
Not just for hair, either. In January, Castillo opened a nail salon in the back of the shop.
To celebrate the business' 20th anniversary, Castillo said she plans to do a special deal from March 15 through 20.
"If people book online with me for that week, they'll get 20% off," Castillo said. "For 20 years in business, I'll do 20% off with me but only with me. And I'll have deals on products, too."
