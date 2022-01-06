Sammy's Superheroes gives 200k to research projects

About nine years after its inception, local nonprofit Sammy’s Superheroes is continuing to help combat childhood cancer with a recent $200,000 donation to two research projects.

Sammy’s Superheroes – which is based in Columbus – was founded in 2013 by Erin and Chris Nahorny after their son, Sammy, was diagnosed with cancer in 2012. At the end of 2019, the nonprofit donated its one millionth dollar to childhood cancer research, said Erin Nahorny, president of the Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation Board of Directors.

“People in our community has supported this since the very beginning,” Nahorny said. “We've had a lot of kids affected by cancer in Columbus and Platte County and surrounding counties.”

Nahorny added that someone can never know when they’ll be affected by childhood cancer.

“Only 4% of the federal cancer research budget goes to childhood cancers. And so it's really nonprofits, small nonprofits like us, that really kind of fill that gap,” Nahorny said.

Annually, foundation officials pick projects to donate to and in 2021 started a collaboration with the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

“They (Alex’s Lemonade Stand) have this huge group of medical professionals who serve as their medical advisory board,” Nahorny said, noting the group’s vetting process when it comes to research projects. “We felt like we could really utilize to make sure that what we're donating to is the best possible research that's happening right now.”

The Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation donated $100,000 to Dr. Yael Mossé of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and $100,000 to Dr. Mariella Filbin of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

According to a Sammy’s Superheroes press release, Mossé’s goal will be to develop targeted drugs for MYCN, an “undruggable” driver of pediatric cancer, within the next four years. The hope with that project is to prove that the drugs they are developing are effective against the most lethal pediatric cancers and to be ready to launch a clinical trial after the grant is completed in 2025.

As for Filbin’s ‘A’ Award Grant, she and her team are using a CRISPR-gene editing method to ablate specific genes they’ve identified as possible antagonists of the “developmental programs in both brainstem and hemispheric high-grade gliomas,” according to the press release. The goal is identify novel targets for drug development and lay the starting blocks for new treatment strategies.

Michelle Sell, a Columbus physician who serves on the Sammy’s Superheroes Foundation Board of Directors, said the nonprofit is excited to be donating to those two projects and to be working with Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

“It maximizes our dollars that we donate and make sure that they go toward projects that are really proven and successful and likely to make good change,” Sell said.

Sell assists in choosing which research projects will be benefitted by the foundation. She said she has been “disgusted” by the amount of childhood cancer that’s seen locally.

“This is the best way that I can come up with to tangibly do something about it,” Sell said.

Nahorny noted that Sammy’s Superheroes is greatly supported by Columbus’ businesses that sponsor events and smaller stores that contribute by doing fundraisers. The community also donates to the cause with individual donations and those who give monetarily through their work.

“We have always said that No. 1 is awareness,” Nahorny said. “So people have to know how big of an issue this is. And then with that comes the funding and comes the research and eventually, we hope, some cures for these kids.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.