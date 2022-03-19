Sands to retire from Chamber of Commerce

When Sharyle Sands first started at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce 23 years ago, she said she saw it as “an opportunity.”

The Chamber vice president was new to the community and was only familiar with a few residents at the time. Sands was asked to join the Chamber because of her technology experience, she said.

“My first day on the job I walked into my office and found pencils in my desk drawer and a pile of VHS tapes on the floor. That was it!” Sands recalled.

Several aspects have since changed but one thing remained the same -- Sands as a recognizable face at the Chamber. But after nearly a quarter of a century there, Sands recently announced she is retiring.

She said she’s retiring to focus on her own business, Red Door Designs, 301 Morton Road.

“My business is growing,” Sands said. “My clients need my full attention. I help clients with interior design work. My focus has been helping clients through renovations and building new homes. I’m finding out I’m working with the same people but in a different way.”

Sands said she’s been amazed by the Chamber’s growth over the years.

“The Chamber at the time had 525 members and we were operating in the red,” Sands said. “My first task was to build our membership software followed by computerizing the financials. In my early days at the Chamber, technology was my strength, but today, my strength is the connections I’ve made with people. I was part of an amazing team of co-workers and volunteers who built a membership of 840-plus members and a successful business.”

Chamber President Dawson Brunswick said in the Chamber’s newsletter earlier this week Sands has been “a gift” to the community.

“In the last three years, she has helped the Chamber and Columbus area navigate the flood and COVID,” he said. “On top of assisting in providing resources to the community, Sharyle has provided her knowledge and insight to two different chamber executives, on top of fulfilling her duties.”

Sands said she had many favorite moments during the last 20-plus years. One such memory was her first manufacturing tour which was Minnesota Corn Processors – known today as Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) – in 1999.

She said another fond experience was the planning and execution of Columbus’ Sesquicentennial (150th anniversary). Yet another was the construction of the current Chamber building, which happened about a decade ago.

The last of three has a special meaning for Sands. She said then-Chamber President K.C. Belitz asked her to lead the design team for the building’s interior.

“I will never forget him telling me that he wanted 'a WOW factor' when entering the building. Of course, we delivered,” Sands said. “Upon entry of the building, you will see the exposed ceiling showing off the Behlen Building frame and then of course the Chamber brand on display custom by Duo Lift. I always tell people traveling through Columbus that the building is a reflection of the community. We wouldn’t have this beautiful building if Columbus wasn’t successful.”

Sands credited the Chamber in helping her make connections to the community, adding any individual and business can be a member if they too are hoping to find such connections.

“I can’t go anywhere without knowing someone today,” Sands said. “And the people I’ve built relationships with now want to do business with me. One thing I’ve learned at the Chamber and have watched is that people want to do business with people they know and trust. If you want to grow your business or meet people, get out of your own bubble and volunteer (and) build those relationships. The Chamber of Commerce has the opportunity for you.”

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

