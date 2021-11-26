Santa coming to Columbus starting Saturday

The wait won’t be much longer for area children as Santa Claus himself will be "comin' to town" in the lead-up to Christmas.

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 27, kids can meet and tell Santa their Christmas list. St. Nick will be available from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 19, at the Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Museum, 2302 13th St.

Santa will also be driven through town on a firetruck on 13th Street at 1 p.m. Saturday to kick off the festivities and in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

This is the second consecutive year Kris Kringle will be at the firetruck museum. Like last year, this was done because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Area Antique Fire Apparatus Preservation Society President Dennis Hirschbrunner said.

The museum allows families to socially distance themselves better compared to Santa’s usual home in Frankfort Square which is much smaller in comparison, Hirschbrunner said.

“The biggest reason is COVID,” he said. “The Santa house is pretty small and confined. This way, they can spread out. The other reason is so the kids don’t have to stand in line outside in the cold. They can come in the garage and they get to look at the fire trucks while they’re waiting to see Santa Claus.

“Santa Claus can also be separated from them so there’s less likely a chance a transfer of COVID.”

Father Christmas will once again be played by Columbus City Council Member Ron Schilling who has been St. Nick for over 15 years. Meanwhile, Santa’s Head Elf this year will also be a familiar face -- Columbus Area Chamber Membership and Community Engagement Director Sandie Fischer.

Fischer – who has been the Head Elf for two decades – said the experience has been quite enjoyable. She added she likes watching the kids’ different reactions to Santa.

“I absolutely love it,” Fischer said. “To be able to spend time seeing Santa Clause talking to kids is just so wonderful (seeing) the look in their eye and the excitement. But then there are kids who can’t wait to get out of the room because they’re scared to see him.”

Hirschbrunner said over 1,000 families came to meet St. Nick last year – which he believes will be around the same turnout this year.

Like in 2020, the firetruck museum will be decked out in Christmas decorations. The inside of the building was decorated this week, Hirschbrunner said.

“We’ll have a big Christmas tree and a small Christmas tree,” he said. “We’ll have lights and other things in the window.”

