Santa Cop: Columbus Police Department give back for the holidays

With the cost of seemingly everything rising, it can be difficult for some to have the Christmas they want for themselves and their families. Seeing that need, the Columbus Police Department started on a meaningful tradition several years ago.

Santa Cop, an initiative that has several incarnations across the country, came to Columbus through Sgt. Jaymee Levander and Investigator Troy Urkoski, who were working investigations together around seven years ago. They had seen similar programs and decided to bring one to Columbus.

“We try to fill a need first, coats, shoes, clothes, then get them something fun, toys or whatever like that,” Urkoski said.

Urkoski said Santa Cop started out with one family the first year, a family who just needed a little extra help making their holidays special. From there, he said, it grew quickly.

“I think when it started out we had one family, we helped them out,” Urkoski said. “Each year is based on how much funding we get, the first year we had two or three kids from one family, we moved to bigger events, now we’re doing 20-30 each year, I’d say we’ve had 125-150 kids since starting this.”

Levander said part of the inspiration to start the program came from her work with youths while working in investigations. In addition to helping kids in the community, she said, it helps the department form connections with those kids.

“[The best part is] just the opportunity to spend time with these kids. They have such pure hearts and joy when they have the opportunity to get gifts from someone they don’t know and then to see Santa and being able to have those connections with the kids in our community is the best part of the whole thing,” Levander said.

Levander added that the community support for the event has been excellent as well. Between the department, organizations and individual donors, they have been fortunate enough to help a large group of youths each year, for which they are grateful, Levander said.

“We just happened to have networks with great partners and they were happy to jump on board as far as donations, shopping, wrapping and identifying youths in the community who could use a little help at Christmas time,” Levander said.

One of those partner organizations, Centro Hispano, has donated for the last three years, according to Executive Director Karina Perez.

“We really just enjoy the work and mission they have to deliver to families in need and that gives the opportunity to connect with other community members. We enjoy that piece about them, they’re able to connect with the community and it’s a joy for kids to see the local police,” Perez said.

The program, Perez added, connects with Centro’s mission to foster intentional change in their community, here by making Christmas special for families.

“The intentionality behind the police department is awesome. They’re really changing families’ lives, gifts like this make them dream big,” Perez said.

Levander said that any donations are welcome and help the program, whether they’re financial or material donations. They try to provide the youths involved with coats, shoes and clothes as well as toys and activities.

Levander said the entire police department gets involved every year, whether by donating, organizing or even wrapping gifts, which strengthens department camaraderie.

“It is all about the kids, but it is nice to see officers get together because we all have our own things with families and things going on in the community,” Levander said. “This is a really good chance for us to get together and remember what we’re here for: to serve the public.”

The Columbus Police Department accepts donations of money, toys or clothes any time before Dec. 11 via walk-in, mail or pick-up if necessary.