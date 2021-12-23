Santa Cop spreads cheer

Twenty-four local children saw a little more joy this holiday season with the Columbus Police Department’s Santa Cop program held Dec. 18.

“We get nominations from the community for kids, and then we get in contact with their parents or guardians, about items that they may want or need for Christmas this year,” CPD Officer Alysson Peters said. “We have an event where we hang out with them. We have Santa Claus come in, and we have him give them their presents.”

Peters and CPD Investigator Troy Urkoski helped start the program a few years ago, and Peters continues organizing the event.

“I wanted to start a Santa Cop type of program at one time, and I was thinking about it and doing some checking and asking around and she had wanted to start it too,” Urkoski said. “…She heard I was trying to do so we just said, 'Well, let's do it together.' And so we started it up about four years ago.”

On Dec. 18, the kids got to take part in a pizza party, meet Santa and open their Christmas gifts. This year, the event looked closer to normal as compared to 2020. Santa Cop wasn’t held in person as usual last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn't have an actual event … but we delivered the presents to them,” Peters said. “I think we had about 40 kids that we shopped for last year. We loaded up a trailer with Santa Claus and took them their presents.”

Both Peters and Urkoski noted that this year’s event went off without a hitch despite receiving fewer nominated kids for the program.

“I don't think we had as many names given to us this year … last year like we had quite a few more kids but (this year) went well,” Urkoski added.

Santa Cop is supported through community donations and a fundraiser the Columbus Police Department holds in which officers can grow out their facial hair during November for a fee; those funds are donated to the program.

Peters said Santa Cop helps the police officers form positive relationships with local youth.

“It really helps them kind of connect with us and see us in a different sort of scenario than most people see us, just kind of relaxed and having fun and getting to talk with them a little bit,” Peters said.

She added that she enjoys taking part in the program each year.

“It's a lot of fun to be able to do something a little bit out of the normal for my job description and get to hang out with kids and help them out in a situation where they may need a little extra (help),” Peters said.

Urkoski said he likes helping give the kids a better Christmas than they normally would have that year.

“What I like about it is you know we tried to fill a need first and then give them something fun,” he said, noting that the need could mean a new coat or shoes. “When the kids open their gifts and get their stuff … the reactions we get kind of make it worthwhile.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

