Santa is heading to Parkway Plaza

As the community approaches the home stretch to Christmas, Ol’ Saint Nick is making one more stop in Columbus.

This Friday Parkway Plaza, 4471 41st Ave. in Columbus, is hosting its Holly Jolly Christmas Party from 6-8 p.m. The free event includes visiting and taking photos with Santa, treats, glow sticks, a hot chocolate bar and holiday music for all to enjoy.

This community centered, annual event is an appreciation night for the businesses and their families in the building, and about getting in the holiday spirit, said Matt Lindberg, marketing director at Parkway Plaza.

“I’ve had a chance to get to know a lot of people in that building and everyone is very community oriented so everyone in that building is involved in something outside of business that is for the greater good,” Lindberg said. “As far as the businesses go, they’re always trying to give back to the community. Whether that’s with the events we’re hosting, such as this, or making donations to different causes. That’s what’s really cool about being in that building is that everyone is team oriented, everyone is community oriented.

“It’s not just about helping their business grow but the community grow.”

Charter Title and Escrow, which is located on the first floor of the plaza, will be offering hot chocolate during the event. The hot chocolate bar will be available for the kiddos and a surprise for the adults, said Heather Giffrow, marketing coordinator for Charter Title and Escrow. The hot chocolate bar will include whip cream, sprinkles, marshmallows and more.

The business has provided this treat in the past with much success and is bringing it back, she said.

“I’m really big on community. I am involved in a lot throughout the town, and it’s whatever we can do to get people together and enjoy the holidays and spread some holiday cheer,” Giffrow said.

Charter will have to-go cups so attendees can make this their first or last stop, she added.

The past few years this holiday event has been successful seeing around 100 attendees, Lindberg said, adding they hope to see the same amount of turnout.

Businesses in Parkway Plaza, including kwEite, Big Apple Bagels, Charter Title and Escrow, Applied Connective Technologies, all makes, Aksarben Mortgage, Premier Property Management and Vrly, will be taking part in this event. The businesses create a “one stop shop” for the community.

“All the businesses work successfully independently but also work well together which is why things run smoothly and successfully in the building,” Lindberg said. “There’s a lot of overlap with Asarben, Charter and KW – all the businesses support one another.”

For more information, contact Lindberg at 785-760-5236 or at matt@getvrly.com.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0