Sara Becker -- Columbus helper from the start

Columbus native Sara Becker is doing what she loves in her hometown: helping deliver life into the world as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) in the labor and delivery unit at Columbus Community Hospital.

Becker graduated from Columbus High School in 2011, received her LPN from Central Community College-Columbus in 2021 and will be obtaining her registered nurse degree from CCC-C this May. She has been involved in the health care industry for 11 years.

According to Becker’s nominator, her mother Miki Naylor, Becker juggles her schooling and work schedules, all while raising her two children with her husband.

The Columbus Telegram recently spoke with Becker about her career and what she enjoys about the health care field.

Question: Tell us about your immediate family

Answer: My husband, Kyle, and I have two children: Max and Gwen.

Q: When, why did you decide to become a nurse?

A: I have always loved health care and the continuing changes in this field.

Q: What do you like best about nursing and find most rewarding about it?

A: I love getting to know my patients as people and not just their illnesses. Also, working in obstetrics, I can assist families in bringing new life to the world, which is incredibly rewarding.

I love that not every day is the same. Assisting parents in bringing their newborns into the world is an honor — a big moment in their lives. We see bad and ugly a little bit, but also many positive things. It's reassuring and comforting to be able to help these parents. These kids grow up in our community, and we see them grow and thrive.

Q: Funniest, saddest, most unusual experience in nursing?

A: I believe every nurse has encountered many funny, sad and unusual experiences in their career, but those experiences make this job so heartwarming and memorable.

Q: If you hadn’t become a nurse, what profession might you have entered? And why?

A: I don't have a particular career in mind, but I like variety, so I would probably have a couple of different jobs.

Q: Why are you glad you chose nursing?

A: Although nursing can be hard and stressful at times, it is truly gratifying to meet and care for people during some of their most challenging times in life. That outweighs the difficult aspects of nursing.

Q: Future plans?

A: I plan to graduate in May as a registered nurse and continue my schooling to obtain my bachelor's of science degree in nursing. I plan to continue working in the OB department at Columbus Community Hospital.

