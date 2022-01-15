Sarah Ehlers joins Chamber

On Monday, Sarah Ehlers started the job she was made to do: Talent and Workforce Development Director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Originally, I'm from Lincoln but we've lived in Columbus for 17 years, so this is home," Ehlers said.

The eldest of her nine children was 3-years-old when Ehlers and her husband decided to move to Columbus from Lincoln. Ehlers remembers touring a dozen houses in one day.

"If I can be like that realtor and take the time for one person and 'sell' Columbus to them, then maybe they can create a life like we have," Ehlers said.

A stay-at-home mom for many years, Ehlers was working for the Columbus Hy-Vee before applying for and accepting the job at the Chamber.

"I started at Hy-Vee just shopping late at night in their online shopping department, and then I became online shopping manager during the pandemic," Ehlers said. "It really went from 30 or 50 orders a day to 300 orders a day."

The job was extremely fulfilling, Ehlers said, and during that time she felt called to serve the community.

"They were long hours but it really was a privilege to do that job because I was able to serve so many people. And it wasn't just getting people groceries, it was helping the parent of the immune-compromised child, it was assisting the cancer patient, it was helping those who were just living in fear, it was getting groceries to home-bound people," Ehlers said.

Soon after that, Ehlers jumped on the opportunity to become Hy-Vee's hiring manager. When she saw the chamber position advertised, though, it was too perfect to pass up.

"My husband just kept sliding it to me across the table and saying, 'Sarah, if a job description was written for you, this one is it,'" Ehlers said. "...To serve the community and help grow the community is really a privilege."

She got the job right before Christmas, less than two weeks after applying for it, but stayed on at Hy-Vee through the holidays.

"I wasn't going to leave Hy-Vee high and dry during the holidays," Ehlers said. "...I worked my tail off the week of Christmas, and the week of New Year's I hired an additional eight people to fill every spot there I could and try to leave them in a good place."

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Dawson Brunswick said Ehlers' Hy-Vee experience will serve her well in her position at the chamber.

"Especially her time and experience working with those high school students and youth at Hy-Vee -- a lot of our programming is geared on our local talent," Brunswick said. "...If we can retain our graduating high school students, that reduces a lot of the burden on (local businesses to be) recruiting people who don't already know about Columbus."

Ehlers said her welcome at the chamber has been warm, and that she is already starting to feel at home with the tight knit chamber staff.

"I've been so privileged already this week to meet so many chamber members, members of the board, people from the Department of Labor. I've been welcomed by so many different CEOs and presidents of different companies," Ehlers said.

She said she can't wait to start going on tours of the various businesses in Columbus to learn more about them and make more connections.

"I can't wait for the number of tours that I have coming up," Ehlers said. "I am so anxious to go on those tours and get to know more and more about the businesses."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

