Saru Hibachi and Sushi food truck offers variety of good eats

Anyone who is within 20 feet of the Saru Hibachi and Sushi food truck will be instantly hit with the aroma of fresh hibachi food being prepared.

The bright red food truck – which is at 4300 23rd St., in the Goodwill parking lot in Columbus – is also the home of several sushi choices. The menu has quite to offer -- chicken, beef and shrimp hibachi meals that can come with rice or noodles for example.

Any customer who stops by the food truck will be greeted by the smiling face of Saru Hibachi and Sushi owner Ivan Liem.

Liem – who’s originally from California – said the food truck came to be after he decided to move from the West Coast to another state. Although he wasn't sure where he would move to next, he said a friend of his opened a food truck in Beatrice and asked Liem if he wanted to expand the business.

“We decided to do that here in Columbus,” he said.

The eatery has been open since the end of July 2021.

His business partner and long-time friend, Lee Budhiyanto, is the one manning the grill and the culprit behind the delicious smells that are wafting throughout the air.

Budhiyanto said he was humbled about his role with the food truck, saying Liem taught him everything. While both shared a laugh, Liem said Budhiyanto also educated him a fair bit too.

“We’ve been helping each other,” Budhiyanto said in agreement.

Before the food truck, the two also owned a Hawaiian food restaurant in Los Angeles before relocating to the Midwest.

“We’ve known each other a long time,” Liem said.

Liem has worked his way through various jobs in the restaurant world. In 2009, he began his way as a dishwasher before going on to work at a buffet where he helped with the sushi and later a hibachi grill.

“It’s been a lot of up and down,” he said.

Liem may be an outlier in his family when it comes to the food world. He said although his parents mostly cook for themselves, he’s the only one who’s gone into the restaurant business.

“My dad cooks but he’s mostly a house cook,” Liem said, with a laugh. “So does my mom.”

Liem said he wanted to go into the restaurant field as he has always found it easier compared to an office job.

“I wanted to become a chef but the school was expensive,” he said. “I worked as a pastry chef for half a year.”

The Saru Hibachi and Sushi owner added he then worked for a hotel where he had a few jobs there, such as a waiter. Later, he perfected his craft in cooking for patrons.

Liem and Budhiyanto have taken what they've learned over the past decade and brought their talents to Columbus. Liem said he appreciates the community’s support over the past several months.

“They’ve been so nice and so helpful with our business,” he said. “Since we’ve been open, they’ve treated us so nicely.”

The food truck is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. The hours are also dependent on the weather.

