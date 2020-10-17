 Skip to main content
Saturday fire results in fatalities
Saturday fire results in fatalities

  • Updated
Fatal house fire

A house fire occurring Saturday morning in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue in Columbus has resulted in four fatalities.

 KELLY MUCHMORE, THE COLUMBUS TELEGRAM

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller confirmed Saturday morning that four individuals are deceased following a house fire.

The fire occurred Saturday morning in a single family residence located in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue in Columbus.

Miller said four victims were removed from the house and transported to Columbus Community Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated by State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Telegram will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

