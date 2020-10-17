Saturday fire results in fatalities

Columbus Fire Chief Dan Miller confirmed Saturday morning that four individuals are deceased following a house fire.

The fire occurred Saturday morning in a single family residence located in the 1000 block of 20th Avenue in Columbus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Miller said four victims were removed from the house and transported to Columbus Community Hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The incident is being investigated by State Fire Marshal's Office.

The Telegram will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 34 Angry 0