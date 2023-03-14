Approximately 20 people are dealing with the aftermath of a fire following a late morning blaze at a Columbus apartment building on March 11.

The initial call came in at about 11 a.m. on March 11 at Berlin Apartments, 1110 Fifth St. in Columbus.

“When we got there, there was smoke showing all the way around the buildings and heavy smoke coming from a roof vent,” Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said. “All the occupants were already outside of the building in the parking lot.”

Columbus Fire Department personnel had left the scene roughly 4.5 hours later, Assistant Fire Chief Nate Jones said. According to Gray, the fire had been extinguished within two hours but personnel had to do salvage and overhaul work.

“We had to go in and open up the walls, floors and ceilings to check and make sure that we didn’t have any extension,” Gray added. “We found a little bit of extension in the attic, but that was taken care of before it spread anywhere else.”

Local Red Cross volunteers arrived on scene to provide assistance to the victims of the fire. One is a member of 1C – The Sanctuary in Columbus and contacted the church about getting the individuals into a warm place.

Once the fire victims were taken to the church, Red Cross volunteers then entered 11 families into the organization’s system to get the process started to get them help. The families were given cash cards that they could use to pay for a place to sleep that night.

1C posted a Facebook Live video in which staff asked the community to bring donations of blankets, pillows and clothing – as well as phone chargers – to the church as those affected by the fire only had the clothes on their backs.

A Red Cross volunteer said the organization will be reaching out to the fire victims to offer further assistance.

Jones said one apartment received fire damage while the remaining units saw smoke damage. It is unknown when the tenants can go back into their homes.

“They’re going to have to clean the whole building out and do all the smoke abatement,” Jones said. “… Cleaning the carpets, the walls, sometimes you have to repaint. It can take a little bit of time.”

According to a March 11 City of Columbus press release, no injuries had initially been reported in the incident. Gray told the Telegram on March 13 there were no injuries for civilians but there had been two minor injuries for firefighters.

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

As of the afternoon of March 13, Gray said he had not yet heard from the fire marshal’s office if a cause of the fire had been determined.

The fire marshal’s office and Columbus Police Department responded to the incident, and Black Hills Energy and Loup Public Power had been on scene as well.