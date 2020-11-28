SAYING GOODBYE: Ellsworth retiring after 30 years of service to Columbus

Physician information for all of Bob’s U-Save customers will be electronically transferred to CVS on Dec. 2. From there, customers can decide if they want to stay with CVS or transfer their prescriptions to another pharmacy.

“Our last day of business here will be Dec. 1. We’re going to close at 6 p.m.,” Ellsworth said.

The decision was “very, very difficult” to make, especially in regards to his employees.

“That’s probably the hardest part for me – the employees,” Ellsworth said. “Some of them have been with me for like 20 years. I’ve got four or five people that have worked for over 20 years and one that’s been here over 25 years. Most everybody who works here has been here for 10 years or more.”

Some of his employees will work at CVS while others have decided to retire.

“They’ve all found alternative employment or have been offered it, and we’ve had a really good time working here together,” he said.

Renee Ernst is one of Bob’s longest-serving employees, having started working with him 24 years ago when he had a grocery store in the now-gone Family Thrift Center. She has worn many hats at the job but is currently responsible for accounts receivable.

