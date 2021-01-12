Schieffer stepping down as Chamber president

Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, announced in Tuesday's Chamber newsletter that she's leaving the organization.

"It has been a blessing and a pleasure to work for this organization, you - its business members, the Board, staff and committees, and the community, and I will continue to serve the organization as the position is posted and a replacement process occurs over the next month or so," Schieffer said in the newsletter.

"Decisions are not always easy, and this one wasn't for me. But I know someone 'out there' is contemplating their next career choice, will make a decision to apply, and the Board will make a decision to hire. Everyone's clocks will continue to chime."

