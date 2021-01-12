 Skip to main content
Schieffer stepping down as Chamber president
Jeanne Schieffer

Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer

Jeanne Schieffer, president of the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, announced in Tuesday's Chamber newsletter that she's leaving the organization.

"It has been a blessing and a pleasure to work for this organization, you - its business members, the Board, staff and committees, and the community, and I will continue to serve the organization as the position is posted and a replacement process occurs over the next month or so," Schieffer said in the newsletter.

"Decisions are not always easy, and this one wasn't for me. But I know someone 'out there' is contemplating their next career choice, will make a decision to apply, and the Board will make a decision to hire. Everyone's clocks will continue to chime."

