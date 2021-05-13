Scholarships aim to help build future workforce

But, Rambour said, most local scholarships have more general criteria than that.

"It definitely depends on the scholarship," Rambour said. "Some of the scholarships are geared more towards certain areas... And then, of course, we have several organizations that do a general scholarship for any of our graduating seniors."

Duren said the Linkage and Loup/CCC scholarships help pay for students' first year of postsecondary education.

Rambour said that's the case for most locally-sponsored scholarships.

"I would say most of our local scholarships are just for the … first year of college," Rambour said.

But, not all graduating seniors pursue higher education. Rambour said local businesses try to reach those kids with opportunities, too, though. The Providing Avenues Towards Hometown Experiences program is one example.