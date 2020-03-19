School districts offering meals during hiatus

With local schools closed for the foreseeable future due to the COVID-19 pandemic, how students will receive an education is going to be a little bit more complicated without the nurturing environment that the school day can provide.
Fortunately, Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools are working to make sure that students are well-fed during this trying time in American history. Both schools have made plans for students to receive a sack lunch and next-day breakfast through pick-up locations set up at the various schools.
CPS will provide lunch and breakfast pickup beginning Thursday (from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. each weekday) at Columbus High School, Columbus Middle School and each of the five elementary schools under the district's umbrella. Lakeview will provide lunch and breakfast beginning Friday (from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each weekday) at each of its schools and the three bus stop locations served by the district (Country View, Country Mobile and Silver Park)
The meals will provide students who might not have another avenue from to eat a chance to get two healthy meals while they have some time at home. In Lakeview’s case, there is a significant problem with food security in the district, something that Superintendent Aaron Plas said was one of the main reasons to provide something like this.
“Food insecurity with our students is real,” Plas said. “We’ve got a number of students that we know that do not have the nutrition that they need. It’s very important for us to provide the nutritional services to ensure that they can continue to learn through our enrichment education.”
Dave Melick, executive director of business operations/human relations at CPS, said that around 60 percent of students within the district qualified for a free/reduced-price lunch, but with all kids being allowed the opportunity to partake in the program, the focus is on good nutrition in order to keep students healthy during this time.
You have free articles remaining.
“We think that proper nutrition goes a long way,” Melick said. “Continuing to provide that is important for our kids. I would venture to say that for some children, this may be the most reliable nutritious input that they get. It becomes more important for them.”
Melick said that the process will be made as easy and as contact-free as it can be for students aiming to pick up their meals at the seven locations that CPS provides.
“The intent is, the student would walk up to the door, would either be handed or take a meal sack off the table and depart,” Melick said. “This minimizes contact (and) helps us lessen the spread of the virus.”
Both districts hope that the school year can be resumed at some point in 2020. Melick said that many students would miss out on important events if the school year was wiped out due to COVID-19.
“We had a lot of teachers who didn’t get to say goodbye to students, so for that reason, I know that they’re feeling bad,” Melick said. “We have a lot of kids who are involved in music or sports (who) are going to miss out on those things. We have juniors and seniors who (may) not have their prom. We have seniors who won’t get to walk across the stage for graduations. That’s a lot of big-time events in kids’ lives that they’re going to miss.”
Plas said that once they receive the all-clear from local health officials, it will be time to go back to class once again. Like so many others across the nation, he said he hopes that call comes sooner rather than later.
“We’re hopeful that can happen,” Plas said. “We can’t predict the future, we just know that we’re going to make the best safety decisions that we can make based on the information from our local health professionals.”
Zach Roth is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.