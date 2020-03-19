School districts offering meals during hiatus

Dave Melick, executive director of business operations/human relations at CPS, said that around 60 percent of students within the district qualified for a free/reduced-price lunch, but with all kids being allowed the opportunity to partake in the program, the focus is on good nutrition in order to keep students healthy during this time.

“We think that proper nutrition goes a long way,” Melick said. “Continuing to provide that is important for our kids. I would venture to say that for some children, this may be the most reliable nutritious input that they get. It becomes more important for them.”

Melick said that the process will be made as easy and as contact-free as it can be for students aiming to pick up their meals at the seven locations that CPS provides.

“The intent is, the student would walk up to the door, would either be handed or take a meal sack off the table and depart,” Melick said. “This minimizes contact (and) helps us lessen the spread of the virus.”

Both districts hope that the school year can be resumed at some point in 2020. Melick said that many students would miss out on important events if the school year was wiped out due to COVID-19.