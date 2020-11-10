School leaders say they will stay in-person, but staffing challenges persist

If school returns to remote learning, it will be because of an inability to substitute for teachers that are ill with COVID-19, said Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka.
The school is not at that point, Ohnoutka said.
Scotus has had three teaching staff test positive within the last 24 hours, he added on Monday
“Our community will owe our teachers a real debt of gratitude for what they do right now because it’s a tremendous amount of work that they are having to do,” Ohnoutka said, in a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Zoom webinar Monday. “We have 375 students here, 65 of them are in online learning or remote learning right now. They are quarantined.”
None of it is school-spread, he noted. It’s come from outside and most of it has come from parents being positive.
Staffing is a concern echoed by Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas, who told The Telegram after the webinar that Lakeview is not going to online learning at this time.
Plas talked about the use of substitutes during the Zoom call.
"So we’re at a point where staff are not being allowed to take personal days or do professional development. It’s pretty much all for quarantines or isolations, which you know, hopefully, we can get a handle on," he said.
Plas said after the webinar the school district’s first challenge is ensuring there is enough staffing at all the buildings.
He also said the school puts a premium on the value of in-person learning, and though the district is still analyzing data from fall testing, students are not starting at the same level in the grades that they did in previous years.
“Five months off of school right before those tests will do that to you,” he said.
Columbus Public Schools Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said during the Zoom webinar that the district has seen a surge in staff testing positive.
“We’re struggling to cover some classes,” Loeffelholz said.
A lot of teachers are subbing for other teachers during their planning period, he noted.
“We are in school every day, all day and we’re going to continue to do that. We told our community up through Thanksgiving. We’re going to stay in that,” Loeffelholz said. “We’re a little wary of what the future holds for us after Thanksgiving. So, as we continue to see a rise in positivity, it does put us at risk to do something we don’t want to do.”
Loeffelholz said the district has expected a lot of teaching staff since school started and they have done a tremendous job.
“What we’re trying to do is stop that from happening and really plead to our community to take those universal precautions,” he said. “Wear the masks in public places and in the grocery store and everywhere else.”
Ohnoutka echoed a similar sentiment and said students need to be in school from a social and emotional standpoint as well as academic.
“We’ve tried to really reiterate to our families how important it is that they are masked, that they need to take that seriously and that the gatherings that they might have … that really has a domino effect on schools,” he said. “Because our schools affect what happens throughout our community … it’s of the utmost importance we do what we can to keep the schools going.”
