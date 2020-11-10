School leaders say they will stay in-person, but staffing challenges persist

If school returns to remote learning, it will be because of an inability to substitute for teachers that are ill with COVID-19, said Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka.

The school is not at that point, Ohnoutka said.

Scotus has had three teaching staff test positive within the last 24 hours, he added on Monday

“Our community will owe our teachers a real debt of gratitude for what they do right now because it’s a tremendous amount of work that they are having to do,” Ohnoutka said, in a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Zoom webinar Monday. “We have 375 students here, 65 of them are in online learning or remote learning right now. They are quarantined.”

None of it is school-spread, he noted. It’s come from outside and most of it has come from parents being positive.

Staffing is a concern echoed by Lakeview Community Schools Superintendent Aaron Plas, who told The Telegram after the webinar that Lakeview is not going to online learning at this time.

Plas talked about the use of substitutes during the Zoom call.