School menu.0316-20

Columbus Public Schools
Menu is subject to change.
Monday: No School; spring break.
Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, BBQ baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, chocolate chip cookie. (Elem: Optional crispy chicken sandwich).
Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy,orange slices.
Wednesday: Country potato bowl with fresh baked biscuit, corn, fruit and vegetable bar. (Elem: Popcorn chicken bites or beef and bean burrito).
Breakfast: Waffles with syrup, blueberries.
Thursday: Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit and vegetable bar, brownie. (Elem: Optional mini corn dogs).
Breakfast: Sausage breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.
Friday: Creamy macaroni and cheese with roll, peas, fruit and vegetable bar. (Elem: Optional cheese pizza).
Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, sliced pears.
Scotus Central Catholic
Monday: Corn dog, green beans, tri-potato, fruit.
Tuesday: Hamburger, baked beans, chips, fruit.
Wednesday-Friday: No lunch - Spring Break.