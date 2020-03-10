School menu.0316-20
School menu.0316-20

Pizza

Columbus Public Schools

Menu is subject to change.

Monday: No School; spring break.

Tuesday: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, BBQ baked beans, fruit and vegetable bar, chocolate chip cookie. (Elem: Optional crispy chicken sandwich).

Breakfast: Biscuits and gravy,orange slices.

Wednesday: Country potato bowl with fresh baked biscuit, corn, fruit and vegetable bar. (Elem: Popcorn chicken bites or beef and bean burrito).

Breakfast: Waffles with syrup, blueberries.

Thursday: Pizza pasta bake with garlic breadstick, green beans, fruit and vegetable bar, brownie. (Elem: Optional mini corn dogs).

Breakfast: Sausage breakfast pizza, sliced peaches.

Friday: Creamy macaroni and cheese with roll, peas, fruit and vegetable bar. (Elem: Optional cheese pizza).

Breakfast: Cinnamon roll, sliced pears.

Scotus Central Catholic

Monday: Corn dog, green beans, tri-potato, fruit.

Tuesday: Hamburger, baked beans, chips, fruit.

Wednesday-Friday: No lunch - Spring Break.

