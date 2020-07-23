School supply donation drive underway

The Rotary’s suggested donations include No. 2 pencils, erasers, blunt tip scissors, glue sticks, colored pencils and crayons, markers, wide-ruled spiral notebooks and notebook paper, and rulers.

The Rotary Club began accepting donations about two weeks ago, she said, as part of its August service project. Donations have been coming in slowly to the Rotary – so far.

“A lot of the time, the donations come in at the end,” Keller said.

Previously, donations had been accepting donations during its Tuesday noon meetings at Hy-Vee's meeting room. Right before press time Wednesday, this location no longer became available, Keller said.

However, monetary donations can be mailed to 2307 27th St. in Columbus. Checks can be made to Columbus Rotary Noon.

At the Simon House, donations will be available for pick-up starting Aug. 4.

“Our back-to-school supplies will be available Aug. 4, 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parents need to bring their ID,” Janicek said.

Donations will be available during those times while supplies last.

“Supplies are limited in that sense. We’re not going to provide them if we are out of them,” Janicek said.