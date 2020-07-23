School supply donation drive underway

The Simon House is currently collecting donations for a school supply drive – and the Columbus Noon Rotary Club is helping.
Simon House Assistant Manager Harriette Janicek said the Simon House, 1853 10th Ave., is purchasing most of the supplies. But, there are several community organizations also helping out with the donation drive.
“United Way, Community Response, a lot of different organizations have donated to this program and we take donations, still,” Janicek said.
The Columbus Noon Rotary Club is among those organizations. It is the Rotary Club’s fourth or fifth year participating in the donation drive, Board Member Carol Keller said.
Keller said she was inspired to participate in the Simon House donation drive after talking to her daughter, who teaches in Omaha.
“She said teachers have to supply a lot of the school supplies for students who don’t have them. Rotary is built around service and we just wanted to see if we could help some students,” Keller said.
School supplies or cash donations are accepted, and the Rotary will deliver supplies to the Simon House for distribution. Simon House is a nonprofit that strives to help the less fortunate while operating through "a spirit of love and respect for all our brothers and sisters in Christ."
The Rotary’s suggested donations include No. 2 pencils, erasers, blunt tip scissors, glue sticks, colored pencils and crayons, markers, wide-ruled spiral notebooks and notebook paper, and rulers.
The Rotary Club began accepting donations about two weeks ago, she said, as part of its August service project. Donations have been coming in slowly to the Rotary – so far.
“A lot of the time, the donations come in at the end,” Keller said.
Previously, donations had been accepting donations during its Tuesday noon meetings at Hy-Vee's meeting room. Right before press time Wednesday, this location no longer became available, Keller said.
However, monetary donations can be mailed to 2307 27th St. in Columbus. Checks can be made to Columbus Rotary Noon.
At the Simon House, donations will be available for pick-up starting Aug. 4.
“Our back-to-school supplies will be available Aug. 4, 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The parents need to bring their ID,” Janicek said.
Donations will be available during those times while supplies last.
“Supplies are limited in that sense. We’re not going to provide them if we are out of them,” Janicek said.
Columbus Public Schools is also working to make supplies more affordable this year. School supply packs can be ordered online through the district. The cost of the packs varies depending on the grade level of the student but they are intended to be a time- and cost-saving measure.
“We just hope to collect as much as we can and make it available to as many students as possible,” Keller said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
