Schools' hiatus extending to April 30

"We do not take the decision to close school lightly. However, our top priority is the safety of our students, staff and, in this case, the greater community. We plan to reassess the situation on April 16th prior to making any decisions beyond April 30th."

Schools closed earlier this month due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19 throughout the nation and Nebraska, with officials initially hoping to reopen by April 6.

As of print deadline Monday night, Columbus Public Schools had not confirmed plans of its buildings being closed longer than initially projected.

The announcements came on the heels of the City of Columbus announcing its second joint press conference with East-Central District Health Department, Columbus area schools and Columbus Community Hospital in a week. That conference is planned for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Columbus City Council Chambers.

"In an effort to limit community contact, only media will be permitted to attend the press conference," the City stated.

Although closed to the public, the Telegram will livestream the press conference on its Facebook page.

We hope to get back in session by May 1st, but please know there is a distinct possibility that we will continue with online/packet education until the end of the year."

