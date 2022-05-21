School is out for the summer, but it is not out forever. To celebrate the end of the school year and welcome fun summer activities, Connection Christian Church held a School's Out Blow Out at Lost Creek Elementary School May 19.

The event featured a 61-foot-long inflatable obstacle course, a bounce house with a basketball hoop and slide inside, a gaga ball pit, a nine-square structure and free hot dogs.

The blow out has taken place at Lost Creek on the last day of school for eight years, as long as the church has been in Columbus, according to Lead Pastor Mike Moser.

"Eight years ago, we moved to Columbus and started the church. One reason we bought the inflatables was just to make an impact in the community," Moser said.

The event is important to the church, Moser added. While they do several community events, this was where they got their start with community activities.

"This one just has a special place in our heart, that we keep coming out here and loving on the community with our inflatables and giving out free food," Moser said.

Alex Heard, a church member who brought his family to the event, said that he appreciates the event as an opportunity for the church to reach the community.

"We love to see somebody come and see our hard work here on Thursday and come to church on Sunday. When we see that cross over, it's just icing on the cake," Heard said.

Moser said that he enjoys the event for its social aspects as well as the community outreach.

"I just love visiting with people. It gives me a chance to meet our people who we may see for an hour on Sunday but don't have a chance to dive into conversation with," Moser said.

Megan Johnson, special education teacher at Lost Creek Elementary and a parent, has brought her family for several years. She and her family enjoy the event because they can come without having to buy tickets or wristbands.

"I have a big family so having free activities for the kids is just a blessing. It's just about bringing all kinds of people together and celebrating the end of a really good school year," Johnson said.

Moser said the event is just an introduction to four summer events the church will host this year, culminating in a kids' play area at Columbus Days this fall.

"It's a way to get out, see the community, see the smiling faces," Moser said. "Everyone's happy that school's out, it's hard to be disappointed with that."

