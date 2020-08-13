Schuyler Community Schools offers opt-out

Schuyler Community Schools is giving parents until Aug. 14 to opt-out of the school year, according to Superintendent Dan Hoesing.
School returned on Aug. 12 with staggered schedules in some buildings.
“We basically opened it to any parent who doesn’t feel comfortable sending their child back to school,” Hoesing said.
As of Aug. 10, no applications had been submitted, Hoesing added.
This year, Hoesing said there will be protocols in place, including assigned seating, masks, social distancing and required appointments to go to the front office, counselor's office or nurse.
“Masking is not going to be a discipline thing for us, it's going to be a health thing for us and so there are some schools that are suspending and expelling kids for not wearing masks,” he said. “We don’t want masks to be a punishment and we want to teach them that you wear masks to keep other people healthy.”
Hoesing said they have tightened the guidelines in place during summer school.
“I do think that there’s a whole lot of fear about sending people back,” he said. “However, there wasn’t a lot of fear about sending their children to summer school.”
Dave Gibbons, Schuyler Community Schools’ director of curriculum, ran the summer school program with Heather Bebout, the administrator for Richland and Fishers schools. Gibbons said things went well this summer.
“We learned where we need to improve and do better,” Gibbons said. “But I’m definitely excited to see kids again.”
Gibbons, who was part of a committee to determine how this new school year would look, has two kids in the Schuyler Community Schools system.
“I’m ready for (my kids) to get back into the swing of things,” he said. “But in my mind, I’ve got 2,000 kids because I’m here to keep them all safe. I’m here for all of the kids but, yeah, I definitely want the best for my own children as well.”
As this new school year starts up, Gibbons and Hoesing had some tips on how parents and students can stay safe.
First, said Gibbons, is to get used to wearing masks.
“It’s not going to be fun for anybody,” Gibbons said. “It’s just what we’re going to have to do.”
Gibbons also said parents should remind kids that, as much as they love their teachers, it’s not best to hug teachers now.
Third, if the kid is not feeling well, Gibbons said for parents to please keep them at home.
Hoesing said students will hopefully work with the school district to keep each other healthy.
“Some of those plans will change, we know that,” Hoesing said. “Our plan basically outlines Phase III. The last few pages help people understand that if we move to another phase that we have to operate by a different set of rules. Some of those things are the same but some of them just tighten up more.”
The District's plan involved a tiered response where each tier represents a different Directed Health Measure (DHM) phase. The district will consider DHMs, the spread of COVID within the schools or building and health department and other guidance when deciding whether to move between tiers.
Hoesing said the area was a hotbed at one point of COVID-19 cases.
“We knew that we were dealing with some fear from parents and staff so we had to make sure we put in the right protocols to help them understand we are taking precautions,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
