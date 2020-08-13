Schuyler Community Schools offers opt-out

“We learned where we need to improve and do better,” Gibbons said. “But I’m definitely excited to see kids again.”

Gibbons, who was part of a committee to determine how this new school year would look, has two kids in the Schuyler Community Schools system.

“I’m ready for (my kids) to get back into the swing of things,” he said. “But in my mind, I’ve got 2,000 kids because I’m here to keep them all safe. I’m here for all of the kids but, yeah, I definitely want the best for my own children as well.”

As this new school year starts up, Gibbons and Hoesing had some tips on how parents and students can stay safe.

First, said Gibbons, is to get used to wearing masks.

“It’s not going to be fun for anybody,” Gibbons said. “It’s just what we’re going to have to do.”

Gibbons also said parents should remind kids that, as much as they love their teachers, it’s not best to hug teachers now.

Third, if the kid is not feeling well, Gibbons said for parents to please keep them at home.

Hoesing said students will hopefully work with the school district to keep each other healthy.