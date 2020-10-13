Schuyler couple looks for help with daughter's cancer

Three days later, Lilly told her parents she couldn’t breathe that well. Her father added she couldn’t walk and was throwing up blood.

The couple took Lilly back to the Columbus Emergency Department, where they transferred Lilly to the Omaha Children’s hospital.

Ana and Juan drove via truck, following the helicopter to the hospital in Omaha.

“July 31 we were admitted at (the) Children’s hospital,” Ana said, and added she stayed with her daughter the whole month of August.

“That first day, at night, my daughter was telling me that she felt a lump in one of her (feet), on the bottom,” Ana said. Lilly showed her mother her foot.

“(She said) ‘Mom, have you seen this?” Ana said. “They said they were going to do a biopsy.”

Ana was confused about where it came from.

“I always bathe her and I never saw that at home,” she said.

When Ana first found out the diagnosis of cancer, she and Lilly were at the hospital. Ana was awake, Lilly was sleeping. She called her husband to tell him and he came all the way to Omaha to be with them, she said.