Schuyler couple looks for help with daughter's cancer

When Lilly Suzette Nilo was born, the first girl out of six children, her parents decided to take this new adventure one day at a time.
One day at a time is a sentiment the couple has echoed after Lilly was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma cancer earlier this summer. Lilly, who is eight years old, is fighting cancer in her foot and her lungs.
“She’s so positive even now,” her father, Juan, said. “She wants happiness, I’m going to give her happiness.”
Juan, her mother Ana, and the whole family are trying to keep Lilly happy but they’re also trying to raise money for what they said doctors tell them will be 1-2 years of treatment.
This experience, which Juan said they never dreamed of, began right before school was about to start.
“One day, you’re seeing your daughter playing,” Ana said. “She was ready to go back to school, she had her backpack, everything ready, her school supplies. And the next day, I mean, we were at the hospital.”
Her husband and son had come to school, where Ana worked, and told her Lilly was sick and they had to go to the doctor.
Ana said she expected the doctors were going to tell them it was something simple. Lilly was hospitalized in July in Columbus but after she was released, kept coughing.
Three days later, Lilly told her parents she couldn’t breathe that well. Her father added she couldn’t walk and was throwing up blood.
The couple took Lilly back to the Columbus Emergency Department, where they transferred Lilly to the Omaha Children’s hospital.
Ana and Juan drove via truck, following the helicopter to the hospital in Omaha.
“July 31 we were admitted at (the) Children’s hospital,” Ana said, and added she stayed with her daughter the whole month of August.
“That first day, at night, my daughter was telling me that she felt a lump in one of her (feet), on the bottom,” Ana said. Lilly showed her mother her foot.
“(She said) ‘Mom, have you seen this?” Ana said. “They said they were going to do a biopsy.”
Ana was confused about where it came from.
“I always bathe her and I never saw that at home,” she said.
When Ana first found out the diagnosis of cancer, she and Lilly were at the hospital. Ana was awake, Lilly was sleeping. She called her husband to tell him and he came all the way to Omaha to be with them, she said.
Then another challenge came, after Lilly was released and had a seizure. Ana woke up her family to call 9-1-1. The family took her to Schuyler and was sent to Omaha again.
One of the challenges has been the medicine Lilly has been on, both those for the cancer and those to control the seizures.
“She is in pain, her stomach is all up and down,” Juan said. “One hour she has diarrhea, next hour she is…constipated. It’s been terrible with treatment.”
Her mother said they had photos of her with long hair, but now it’s all coming out.
“Ever since she had the biopsy done on her foot, she can’t walk either. They gave her a walker,” Ana said. “She hasn’t walked like she used to.”
Juan and Ana said this cancer has affected Lilly and her favorite activities.
“She likes to go to school a lot,” Ana said. “On the way to Omaha we pass through the elementary where we go here in Schuyler and she goes ‘Mom, I want to go back to school.”
Lilly is also going to therapy in Columbus to learn how to walk. Juan said the foot is taking time but it’s healing, although she still cannot walk.
“She plays a lot with her brothers, she’s very friendly, lovable, I mean, she’s everything, she’s my daughter,” Juan said. “For a little girl that always loved to run and jump and now she cannot to any of that….we miss the other half of her.”
Lilly will lose strength and appetite as well, Juan said.
“It’s been tough on all of us,” Ana added. “We’ve all been coping with this and trying to make her feel better, like when she’s here at home, for her to eat more.”
Although she wants to go to school, the family is currently focusing on treatment.
“We never expected all this to happen,” Ana said. “We all keep blaming ourselves.”
Despite everything, the family is getting support. Even the family’s oldest son came all the way from Texas to see her.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, he only saw her over video call. At the hospital, he only saw her a little bit outside, though. But Lilly wasn’t feeling that well and the family brought her inside.
Other challenges include that doctors said she is anemic and that the family has to make a daily round trip to Omaha when she has chemo. They were offered a place to stay in the Carolyn Scott Rainbow House, but since the family has a 13-year-old son, they decided to wait until winter and the roads are slippery.
The Rainbow House offers family members shelter while a loved one is being treated at the Children's Hospital.
Despite the challenges, Ana said the nurses have been great. One time, in the middle of the night, Lilly wanted bacon and they brought her a plate with bacon and eggs, she said.
Lilly will also color and paint at the clinic while she’s getting chemo.
Juan said there has also been support from the neighbors.
At first, only one parent was allowed in which Juan said was hard.
“Sometimes they wouldn’t even let me go in,” he said.
But now two parents are allowed in, he said.
Ana is not working right now, because “my daughter comes first”. The extensive treatment led to the family setting up a GoFundMe.
Right now the family is waiting for the next X-Ray which they expect this month. The X-Ray will be a progress update.
Still, Juan said the family is excited for when she gets well.
“She loves to pose for the camera. I had a video where she has her own tool bag and she was posing for every different tool…now she can’t come out and help me do mechanic work or carpentry,” he said. “Every time…we’re at menards or stores like that, she says ‘Daddy I need this tool right here so I can help you with this’… The tools are just waiting for her to get well.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
