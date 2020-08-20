Schuyler Labor Day parade gets scrapped

Jedlicka said the goal is to stay safe.

“However, with COVID restrictions and the guidelines for Phase III, we are having to follow those and definitely want to follow those guidelines and encourage people to stay safe and healthy until we get through this,” she said.

Alden Kment, a City Council member and finance officer of the American Legion McLeod Post 47, which puts on the parade, said with the COVID guidelines their hands have been tied.

“Well, the governor has not allowed us to have it, so there’s not any decision to be made,” Kment said.

The parade is an annual event everyone plans for, he said, but this year they are like everybody else.

“What can you do?" Kment noted.

Mayor Jon Knutson said he doesn’t believe he has missed a parade since moving to the area in 1990.

“It’s probably like every place else in America - we’re using the health officials’ warnings and being cautious,” Knutson said.

Last year was the 100th annual parade in Schuyler and was Knutson’s first parade as mayor.