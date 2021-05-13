Schuyler native overcomes car accident, becomes nurse

Hall was able to return to the classroom that fall, but the accident ended his football career. Although his coaches and teammates were “super supportive,” the former tight end had a difficult time adjusting to his new role as a spectator.

“It was hard for me to go to the games,” he said. “As great as everyone was, and I loved seeing them, it was just hard to see everyone out there running around, having fun and enjoying the game. I knew I couldn’t ever do that again.”

Hall endured major knee surgery and months of physical therapy, but he’s still unable to run.

“Running sucks anyway, so that’s fine. I’m not going to miss it that much,” he joked.

That comment alone is a sign of Hall’s progress. For the longest time, he didn’t like talking about the accident and how it changed his life.

Now, he views things a lot differently.

“Little things don’t really bother me,” Hall said. “I’m just happy to be here walking around.”

And he’s grateful for the health care professionals who helped him get to this point.