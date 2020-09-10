Schuyler sisters reflect on postponed quinceañera

The week Schuyler teenager Kalani Marino was supposed to have her quinceañera this summer was the week she and her family found out her sister, Karen, tested positive for COVID-19.
Kalani’s quinceañera had already been postponed before the positive test. She'll now have it next April, six months after she will turn 16.
“We had everything ready,” Kalani said. “I got a little sad because (my sisters) got to enjoy their day and I didn’t. I was a little disappointed, the fact that we had to cancel it, but it was for our safety.”
After her two older sisters had their quinceañeras, Kalani realized she wanted one.
“It’s a magical night to me,” she said. “I want to have a big party with a big pretty dress …(Karen’s quinceañera) was fun. I got to see all my family and all. I was part of it as well, I was part of her dance.”
She was most looking forward to her mother-daughter dance.
“Most traditions have the father-daughter dance. Well, my dad was deported when I was young so I didn’t really get to grow up with him, and I grew up with my mom,” Kalani said. “So that was something that I was looking forward to.”
Kalani was born in Nebraska and Karen was born in Kansas, Karen said, with Kalani being the youngest.
“She’s the little one, she’s the last one. We wanted it big, we wanted something nice something for her to remember,” Karen said.
“It’s something that when you’re little you dream of with your nice dress, your family all gathered together and having a good time."
This year there have been practically no quinceañeras, said Aracely Rodriguez Vázquez of Aracely’s Decorations, based in Columbus. The business, which includes event planning and decorating, serves Nebraska and Iowa, said Vázquez.
“The emotional and economic effect (of the lost business) is huge,” Vázquez said, as translated from Spanish. “I basically don’t have work and I’ve invested a lot of money to have all the materials for a party.”
Vázquez said she has four sons who go to college and with everything going on, her sons can’t leave. They are staying at Central Community College because she can’t definitively send them to another school. Also, safety is a factor.
“Safety is more important. It’s more important than anything else,” she said. “If I don’t have work this year because of the safety rules, I am ready to follow the rules so this ends faster.”
Normally in Schuyler, Vázquez said most Hispanic or Latino people leave the doors at events open for visitors.
In Schuyler, many work at the Cargill plant and their work can prevent them from attending such events.
If there are four quinceañeras or a wedding in a month, people won’t gather for three of them because they have to work, she said. But for the fourth, the people gather and the place is full.
“They’ve called me at 9 or 10 at night (to see) if I can put up the decorations because there will be five or six families in one party,” Vázquez said.
In Hispanic or Latino culture, the quinceañera is a tradition, Vázquez noted.
“It’s a tradition where we show the world that now my daughter … stopped being a little girl and has now become a woman,” she said. “For us, it’s very important. We visit with family and with our friends."
Many events were rescheduled for next year, she said. Some weren't, because by that point the girl would be 16.
“We’re sad. We’re sad because of this sickness, this virus, that has changed our lives,” Vazquez said. “But we have faith and hope that this will pass soon.”
The Marino family was kind of disappointed they had to postpone Kalani's celebration.
“With all this going on and … then due to not having a lot of people, we couldn’t enjoy with friends and family and having family come out-of-state or from somewhere else to come celebrate her 15,” Karen said. “With all that’s going on, we just want her to be safe.”
Earlier this summer, there would have only been 50 people allowed in the building, Karen noted. There are 12 chambelanes, who makeup part of the quinceañera court and are similar to groomsmen, and she said each of them get to invite their family.
But, Kalani didn’t want to postpone it.
“She said that if we were going to postpone it she didn’t want to have a 15 because it’s literally not a 15 (any)more. It’s a sweet 16, which is not really the tradition. The tradition is to have a 15,” Karen said. “She was kind of being dramatic.”
Kalani crossed her arms and shook her head.
In July, Karen tested positive for COVID.
“It was kind of a sign (that) it was good that we postponed it because I would have been sick that week of the party,” she said.
The family was joking that week about how they would have already gotten their nails done and hair done and been halfway through the party, Kalani noted.
“We’re just joking about it but at the same time it was kind of sad for me,” she said.
Now, they’re thinking about starting up ceremony practices again, and they are planning to go to Kansas to see some padrinos, or Godparents, who traditionally help pay for the event. There is also a main padrino and madrina (godfather and godmother) who participate in the quinceañera.
“We already chose a new date. It’s all confirmed with the church the place and the ballroom and my dress,” Kalani said. “It's going to be on April 24, which is funny because my friend and I, we basically just switched our months because she had canceled hers and her new date is in July and hers was going to be in April.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
