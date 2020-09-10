Schuyler sisters reflect on postponed quinceañera

In Schuyler, many work at the Cargill plant and their work can prevent them from attending such events.

If there are four quinceañeras or a wedding in a month, people won’t gather for three of them because they have to work, she said. But for the fourth, the people gather and the place is full.

“They’ve called me at 9 or 10 at night (to see) if I can put up the decorations because there will be five or six families in one party,” Vázquez said.

In Hispanic or Latino culture, the quinceañera is a tradition, Vázquez noted.

“It’s a tradition where we show the world that now my daughter … stopped being a little girl and has now become a woman,” she said. “For us, it’s very important. We visit with family and with our friends."

Many events were rescheduled for next year, she said. Some weren't, because by that point the girl would be 16.

“We’re sad. We’re sad because of this sickness, this virus, that has changed our lives,” Vazquez said. “But we have faith and hope that this will pass soon.”

The Marino family was kind of disappointed they had to postpone Kalani's celebration.