Scott Ackman - City Council Ward 3 Q&A

Question: Name and position you are running for.
Answer: Scott Ackman - City Council Ward 3
Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?
A: Columbus -- I've been here my whole life aside from four years at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Q: Tell us about your immediate family
A: My mother, Kathryn, and father, Dennis, both live and work here in Columbus. My mom works at Nebraska Public Power District and my dad owns his own business. I also have two younger brothers. All three of us graduated from Scotus Central Catholic.
Q: What is your current occupation?
A: I'm a construction estimator for Beckenhauer Construction.
Q: Why did you decide to run for office?
A:I ran last election cycle but came up short. I am running again because I have seen first-hand some of the challenges our city faces and I am very interested in being a part of the solution.
Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?
A: Most recently I was a participant in the Citizen's Police Academy with the Columbus Police Department. It was great to learn first-hand what our local law enforcement does for our community.
Q: What qualifies you for this office?
A: I have lived and worked in Columbus almost my entire life. I know this community and understand where we came from and hope to help guide our city through future growth.
Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?
A: Our number one issue continues to be affordable housing. The city has made some steps towards partnering with local developers and contractors to start tackling this problem. I want to help continue this effort and provide a greater emphasis on fixing this problem.
The second issue I see is our spending. We have seen great growth in recent years as a community, highlighted by our new fire station and police station. Currently, work is being done on the new city hall and library building downtown as well. I would like to see us reign in some of that spending now that we have these large projects underway or finished. I would like to see our city pay down the debts on those projects before tackling any new large-scale projects.
Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?
A: I think our city could do a better job at recruiting talent from larger communities. Our community already does a great job at trying to sell our city to families and individuals who are looking for career opportunities, but it is a never-ending battle.
If we want our city to continue to prosper, we will not only need to continue to recruit talented people from outside our community but also give current residents a great experience so that they want to stay local. Continue to show our students what we have to offer so that they want to work in our community following graduation whether it be straight out of high school or to return after college. Support our local businesses so that they may have job opportunities for our citizens. This framework will help us continue to not only grow but prosper.
Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?
A: Rearranging schedules with two days notice to drive to Dallas to watch Oregon play Ohio State for the National Championship in 2015
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.