Scott Ackman - City Council Ward 3 Q&A

A: Our number one issue continues to be affordable housing. The city has made some steps towards partnering with local developers and contractors to start tackling this problem. I want to help continue this effort and provide a greater emphasis on fixing this problem.

The second issue I see is our spending. We have seen great growth in recent years as a community, highlighted by our new fire station and police station. Currently, work is being done on the new city hall and library building downtown as well. I would like to see us reign in some of that spending now that we have these large projects underway or finished. I would like to see our city pay down the debts on those projects before tackling any new large-scale projects.