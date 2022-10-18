Scott Ackman - City Council Ward 3 Q&A

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Platte County?

A: I am originally from Columbus and have lived here my whole life.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: My wife Gessica and I have two children, Everlie and Porter.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I'm a construction estimator at Beckenhauer Construction.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I want to be more involved in our community and have a better understanding of not only what is going on in our city, but also the planning and goals going forward.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus. I have been a basketball official for youth and high school sports for the last 11 years and have recently taken up officiating soccer as well.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have lived in Columbus my entire life. I know this community and its residents.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Platte County (if running for city council the top two issues in Columbus) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Issue 1 - We are spending too much of the taxpayers' money in this community and taking on too many projects at one time.

Issue 2 - We need to find a way to build more affordable housing. This will require the homebuilders to be held accountable and not just use TIF funding to pad their pockets.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? why?

A: Keep our residents informed on the issues so they may have a voice. Too often the general public doesn't hear about issues until it's too late for anyone to speak up and have a real say in the matter.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: No comment.