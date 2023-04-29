Editor’s note: “Leaders of Tomorrow” is a series published every other week that profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example. Be sure to check out the video with this story on our website, columbustelegram.com. You can also check out previously published stories in this series on columbustelegram.com.

In some ways, Scotus Central Catholic’s Alex Ferguson was always destined to become a teacher.

Whether it’s through having other educators in his family or exhibiting a natural talent for leading, the 18-year-old sees himself teaching high school history and coaching sports.

“I love the idea of having to build a relationship with someone else. It's one of those jobs where you can build a relationship with anyone in the room at all times,” Ferguson said. “Sometimes kids don't have a person in their life who they can reach out to and be with. So I feel like if I can make a relationship with all the kids in my room and really reach out to them and inspire them, that that'll be good for me and for them.”

Ferguson, who’s the son of Derek and Cheryl Ferguson, said he knew he might want to go into education as his mom teaches first grade at St. Isidore and his older sister, Emily, is studying to become an elementary school teacher at Wayne State College.

“I learned that I had a knack for talking in front of a group of people, it just kind of comes easy and it just kind of flows nicely,” Ferguson said. “I figured if I can find a job where I can just stand up and talk and inspire, that's probably what I'm going to do.”

He’s currently planning to attend Wayne State to major in secondary education.

At Scotus, Ferguson was captain of the football team, played basketball and was in soccer until injuring his knee. In football, Ferguson noted the camaraderie of the team and everyone working towards one common goal.

“It (football) kind of carries out throughout the whole summer and then into the fall, so I just love every moment of it, spending it with my team, with my friends and then just getting stronger throughout the time with them,” he said.

Scotus head football coach Tyler Linder has known Ferguson since the now-senior was a little kid at football camp.

“He's somebody who is a model of discipline and hard work, and he's passionate about everything that he does,” Linder said. “He's a great leader. He's a great teammate. And just somebody to really aspire to be like.”

Ferguson is consistent in his approach to things, Linder added, whether it’s an easy Monday or Thursday practice or intense practices in August. That applies off the field as well.

“Even this morning, he's sitting in front of a group of eighth graders talking about the importance of his faith and going on retreats in the summertime,” Linder said on April 19. “For some people, leadership is kind of a façade; it's just a part of what they do. But for Alex, it's a big part of everything that he does.”

Scotus didn’t hold its annual male pageant contest this year, but Linder said a case could be made that Ferguson epitomizes Mr. Shamrock.

“He's energetic, he's enthusiastic, he's a great leader to our young kids,” Linder said. “He inspires the people that he's around, whether that's getting rowdy at a pep rally or in the student section or being an MHC for our church.”

Notably, Ferguson is involved in campus ministry, as well as a program called connected. Connected's purpose is to allow students the chance to get closer to God.

“We'll play a game like kickball or we'll play Jeopardy or something like that. And then we'll spend probably 30 minutes in adoration or praying together,” he said. “It's just a way to bring everybody together through faith and a little fun.”

Ferguson’s faith is important to him as, as he put it, people are lost without it.

“Our world’s going through a lot of struggles and a lot of hard times and people go through struggles in hard times in their life all the time,” Ferguson said. “But when you have faith and you have something to hold on to, even when people aren't around you, it just makes the situation a lot easier.”

Outside of school, Ferguson works as a waiter in the café located at Sapp Bros. in Columbus.

“I really enjoy the job because I meet people from all over the country,” he said. “I had a guy from Tennessee come in the other day and I thought that was just great, so I got to learn about him and what he does. …It's a very vocal job and I'm always moving so I really enjoy it.”

Graduation is quickly approaching for Scotus seniors. When asked where he sees himself in 10 years, Ferguson noted he hopes to have a family, a nice home and to be living in a small town.

“I'd love to be teaching and coaching in a school. It doesn't matter (whether) private or public,” he said. “I just look forward to where the future what the future has for me and what it brings.”

In terms of where he draws inspiration, Ferguson pointed to the people around him – especially his father.

“He's been the biggest role model in my life ever since day one. He's always pushing me, always expecting more of me. He loves me unconditionally and I love that from him,” Ferguson said. “Otherwise I just find inspiration in other people. If I see someone struggling or someone in need, I love to help because it inspires me to do the right thing, even when it seems hard.”