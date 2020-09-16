Scotus announces 2020 homecoming court

Maddie Blaser is the daughter of Nic and Nicole Blaser. She is Student Council President, member of NHS, Speech, One Act, Musical, Mock Trial, HOSA, FBLA, Campus Ministry, and is the Drum Major in band. Maddie is a member of GodTeens and is involved in Steubenville, JC Camp, and March for Life. Awards and honors she has received include Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Straight A Honor Roll, letters in speech, Mock Trial, band, Shamrock Singers and One Act. She enjoys volunteering at camps for children with special needs. She works at St. Bonaventure Daycare and Columbus Community Hospital. After graduation she plans to attend a four-year university and major in communication studies on a pre-law track.