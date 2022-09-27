 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Scotus announces 2022 homecoming court candidates

  • 0

Scotus Central High School will crown its homecoming royalty Friday night following the home football game against Wahoo. The following students are candidates for homecoming king and queen, with biographies provided by Scotus Central High School:

Alex Ferguson

Alex Ferguson is the son of Derek and Cheryl Ferguson. Alex is actively involved in football, soccer, band, drumline, campus ministry, GodTeens, Shepherd’s Program, and Leadership Club. Alex has attended JC Camp, Quest, Steubenville Conference, March for Life, volunteers at ARC Camps, works at Apple Barrel, and umpires youth baseball and softball. Awards and honors Alex has received include A and B Honor Roll, letters in football, soccer and band, All Conference and All District in football, received superior ratings in district band and drumline, and is a captain of the football team. Alex enjoys hanging out with family and friends, golfing, participating in the Fehringer Classic’s, and fishing trips with family. After graduation Alex plans to attend a four-year college and major in education. 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Some ships ditch fuel for wind power over pollution concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News