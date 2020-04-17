Scotus Central Catholic makes plans for graduation, prom

Scotus Central Catholic High School leaders are hopeful the Class of 2020 will still get to celebrate its accomplishments this year, though it will be later than initially expected.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic closing school buildings and Directed Health Measures restricting social gatherings, Scotus has made a contingency plan in hopes seniors will be able to have a prom and graduation ceremony later this summer. Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka announced the plans to seniors, families and others on Friday afternoon.
“There is no doubt that this schedule will not suit everyone's needs or schedules. It was created after much deliberation and consultation with our staff and school board,” Ohnoutka said, in an email announcing the schedule, to families, staff and The Columbus Telegram. “I hope that you are doing well and all of you are in our thoughts and prayers. I hope to see you all soon.”
Scotus’ graduation ceremony had been planned for May 10. On that day, Scotus will now release its senior slide show through a video link that will be shared via email and social media.
“The school is also currently discussing other plans to honor our seniors that day,” Ohnoutka said.
The Catholic school leaders have also made plans for a traditional graduation ceremony. If the governor’s Directed Health Measures allow for 250 people to gather in one place on June 1, then graduation will be scheduled for 1 p.m. June 27.
If the DHM does not meet that requirement on June 1, Scotus Central Catholic will then move to its second option. The second option would be, should the DHM allow for 250 people to gather as of July 13, for graduation to take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 1.
“I just wanted to give it some time to see where the DHMS were going and get a feel for how things were progressing around Nebraska as far as COVID-19,” Ohnoutka told The Telegram. “I just felt it was time to set some dates for some of these things.”
The pandemic has also shifted Scotus’ plans for other events. The Academic Recognition Night set for May 6 will now occur virtually only.
“This year the event will recognize only seniors and athletic award winners. A prerecorded video will be released that evening by Scotus Central Catholic that will recognize the accomplishments of our seniors,” Ohnoutka said. “A link to this video will be emailed to all parents and students and will be made available via the school’s social media accounts. Students in grades 7-11 will be recognized at an assembly next August.”
As for prom, Scotus leadership is holding out hope for that, too. If the DHM meets the 250 people allowance on June 1, then prom will be scheduled to run 8-11 p.m. June 13; no meal will be served.
In the event that the June date is not available and if the DHM on July 13 allows for 250 people to gather, the prom will be held from 8-11 p.m. on July 25. Again, no meal will be served.
“As a school, we appreciate the patience and understanding of our school community,” Ohnoutka said. “It has been a difficult process, and we have been diligent in our efforts to provide our students, especially our seniors, with an opportunity to experience these events.”
Scotus announced its plans for senior festivities a few days after Columbus Public Schools and Lakeview Community Schools did the same.
“It’s a once in a lifetime event,” CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz said of high school graduation on Wednesday morning over a Zoom video conference session. “You only graduate from high school one time, so we want to try to provide our seniors that experience if at all possible.”
Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas had a similar perspective.
“Not being able to have the traditional end of the year banquets, ceremonies, and gatherings has been really tough, so we are looking forward to being able to provide our students with the much-deserved honors, awards, and ceremonies they deserve,” he said.
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
