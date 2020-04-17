Scotus Central Catholic makes plans for graduation, prom

If the DHM does not meet that requirement on June 1, Scotus Central Catholic will then move to its second option. The second option would be, should the DHM allow for 250 people to gather as of July 13, for graduation to take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 1.

“I just wanted to give it some time to see where the DHMS were going and get a feel for how things were progressing around Nebraska as far as COVID-19,” Ohnoutka told The Telegram. “I just felt it was time to set some dates for some of these things.”

The pandemic has also shifted Scotus’ plans for other events. The Academic Recognition Night set for May 6 will now occur virtually only.

“This year the event will recognize only seniors and athletic award winners. A prerecorded video will be released that evening by Scotus Central Catholic that will recognize the accomplishments of our seniors,” Ohnoutka said. “A link to this video will be emailed to all parents and students and will be made available via the school’s social media accounts. Students in grades 7-11 will be recognized at an assembly next August.”

As for prom, Scotus leadership is holding out hope for that, too. If the DHM meets the 250 people allowance on June 1, then prom will be scheduled to run 8-11 p.m. June 13; no meal will be served.