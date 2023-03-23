Scotus Central Catholic saw two students, sisters Jessica and Jasmine Jackson, achieve their goals at the state speech contest held recently.

Jessica, a sophomore, was named state champion in program of oral interpretation (POI), the first for Scotus in 12 years. She also received fifth place in entertainment.

Jasmine, a senior, was named runner-up in persuasive and received fifth place in POI.

Overall, the Shamrocks placed fifth as a team in the Class B State Speech Championship on March 15 at Kearney. Daniel Cline placed sixth in humorous, with Madden Saenz and Caroline Klitz also competing.

POI was a new event this year, noted Scotus speech coach Melanie Mimick, and, although she wasn’t sure how it would go, she figured they would give it a shot.

Jessica said POI is built from writing mediums such as articles, books and songs.

“You put them all together in little snippets of each and you try to build a story with it,” Jessica said. “Normally it's like a persuasive piece, kind of, so you want to gather … a bunch of different writing pieces based off of one topic. Then you try and find a climax in each of them and put them all together and make an overarching story with them.”

All of the speech events have their differences, Jessica added, but POI is unique.

“You're grabbing from a bunch of different sources and you don't write any of it; you just have to put it together and program it together,” Jessica said.

The students choose their own topics on the team.

Jessica’s POI centered on racial profiling, while her entertainment piece was about menaces to society.

“I like speaking about problems in the African American community and I feel like racial profiling’s been pretty relevant for the past few years,” said Jessica, adding the idea for her entertainment speech came from a conversation with Mimick in which she called her younger sister “a menace.”

Jasmine’s persuasive speech was about burnout, something she noted a lot of people, including herself, can relate to.

Her POI focused on performative activism, which is activism done to increase one’s social status rather than the devotion to a cause. She said she chose the subject as it’s something she often sees on social media.

“I see a lot of people posting about current events and topics they're passionate about, but then not really seeing any follow through with those actions and opinions,” Jasmine said.

Receiving first place and runner-up at state was a surprise for them.

Jessica called it “surreal,” with Mimick noting the state speech champions are usually upperclassmen.

“I never thought it would happen,” Jessica added.

Persuasive hasn’t been Jasmine’s usual preference. Just weeks before districts, the team needed another persuasive entry, so Jasmine entered in that event, though she didn’t have much experience in it.

“I found out I really had a knack for it, it just came easy,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine added she considers being named runner-up a testament to the effort she’s put into speech for the past four years.

“I wasn't that great my freshman year and then it was like a slow build up,” Jasmine said. “When I made the state last year, I didn't break finals. …Coming in this year was a lot of just perfecting of the smaller stuff.”

Jasmine said she is proud to be a runner-up. She noted that when she was younger, she would often look up to the upperclassmen were dominating speech competitions. Back then, Jasmine said, she wished she could be like them one day.

“It's just kind of full circle (and) being the person that I've wanted to be when I was younger,” Jasmine said.

Jessica added she had done that as well, but her older sister was among those individuals.

“I remember going to state … thinking to myself, ‘I need to be on that stage next year. I have to be on that stage. That's what I'm going to work for,’” Jessica said. “And that was my entire goal for the season.”

Jessica said she hopes to go back to state next year as a junior but also try a new event.

“I feel like each year can be like a surprise for each event, you never know. But I might stick with a few,” Jessica noted.

Mimick said she credits the sisters’ success to their tenacity and hard work.

“I've never had kids work as hard as them,” Mimick said. “They were (at school) at least an hour to two hours every single day of the week, and then they'd go home and they'd work probably another hour or two hours, three hours just on their own.”

Mimick added a lot of people may not realize how much time and effort students put into speech, most of which happens on their own time.

There were a total of 30 students taking part in speech this year, Mimick said, which had been stressful at times but there was joy as well.

“It was a good surprise, but there were blessings within it too,” Mimick said. “…I was very happy and proud and tear-filled at awards on Wednesday last week.”