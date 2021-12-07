Scotus craft fair returns for the holidays

The Scotus Craft Boutique has been going on for more than 40 years. It was canceled in 2020, due to COVID-19, but that seemed to be the last thing on the minds of the 2021 event's attendees on Sunday.

"We're glad to be back this year," Scotus parent and craft boutique committee member Julie Hoffman said.

More than 80 vendors took up residence in the Dowd Activity Center, Memorial Hall, south hallway and cafeteria of Scotus Central Catholic School, 1554 18th Ave. in Columbus, on Sunday.

The craft boutique is sponsored by the Scotus Boosters Club, and is the club's second biggest fundraiser of the year. The event usually brings in more than 2,000 people. Proceeds from the craft boutique go to the club, which in turn supports the school community in various ways.

"It's for sporting events, theater, speech -- it's really for items and to support the students and/or staff," Hoffman said. "...Part of the proceeds are going to go toward what we call a staff and student wish list." Adding, the wish list includes items such as whiteboards and first aid kits.

Hoffman said the craft boutique committee usually starts planning for the event in April.

"We send out the applications for vendors at the end of April or early in May," Hoffman said. "We want them to register by July 1. After that we're obviously still taking applications but then there's a late fee involved."

Of the vendors who apply, the committee determines which ones to accept into the event. Hoffman said the committee places a special emphasis on only permitting the homemade wares of independent craftspeople.

Many of the wares are holiday-themed, Hoffman said, but not all of them. There were sign makers, jewelry vendors, home goods and home décor booths and people selling knitted and handmade clothing, screen-printed T-shirts and sweatshirts, baked treats, honey, jams, salsa and more.

"There's a little bit of everything -- we have two ladies who sell doll clothes," Hoffman said.

Hoffman said the vendors come from the Columbus area and throughout the rest of Nebraska.

Some of the vendors -- like Sharon Klein, her husband Harold Klein and their daughter Barb Foland -- have been coming to the event for years.

On Sunday, Foland and the Kleins took up a stretch of wall inside the Dowd Activity Center with wooden signs and lawn and home decorations, many of which featured nisse, a creature from Norwegian mythology often associated with the winter solstice and Christmas season. All of their items were the product of a family operation.

"My dad and my husband cut the wood, Dad bends the iron and Mom and I paint," Foland said.

The Scotus Craft Boutique is one of about five events Foland and her parents attend each year. Sharon guessed that they have been taking part in the Scotus Craft Boutique for roughly 10 years.

Not all of Sunday's vendors were familiar faces, though. Hoffman said roughly 20 of this year's vendors were new to the event.

"We had someone bring in homemade coffee, different flavors and different things," Hoffman said. "We had some new bath bombs and lotions. We had some paintings."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

